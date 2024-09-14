Cyber experts of the DIU once again attacked the largest banks of the Russian Federation ― sources

Cyber specialists of the DIU once again attacked the banking system of the Russian Federation. Due to a DDOS attack, the operation of the largest banking structures failed. Military intelligence sources informed Online.UA about this.

DIU attacked the Russian banking system

The operation of the Ukrainian special service on September 12 was successful. The DDOS attack led to disruptions in the services of the following banks:

Bank of Russia;

Gas bank;

Tinkoff Bank.

As a result of a hacker attack, the operation of the payment system of fast payments of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation was disrupted.

Russians could not pay for online purchases

Users complain that they cannot transfer funds. They also cannot access the websites of some banks or use mobile applications.

The services of Russian bank "fell" after a cyberattack by the DIU

Informed sources report that cyber experts will continue to attack the financial sector of the Russian Federation.

Hackers attacked the centre for issuing digital signatures of the Russian Federation

Recently, the special services, together with the volunteers of the BO Team group, "laid down" the Russian federal certification centre "Osnovanie". It issues digital signatures.

The importance of this operation is that "Osnovanie" is considered to be the most protected service in Russia.

Hackers destroyed important information. The database with the data of one and a half million Russians who used the services of "Osnovania" came into the possession of the Ukrainian special services.

Cyber specialists decided to make money from the results of this operation. They announced the sale of the acquired bases, and the money will be spent on supporting the Defence Forces of Ukraine.