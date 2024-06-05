DIU conducting massive DDoS-attack on Russia's state-owned institutions and large companies, source claims

Ukrainian hackers, in coordination with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), are conducting a massive DDoS attack on Russian Federation state institutions and large Russian companies that sponsor the Kremlin's aggression. online.ua reported this regarding its sources in the DIU.

New large-scale cyberattack by DIU and hackers on Russia: first details

As of 11:00 a.m. on June 5, access to the electronic services of the state services website, as well as to the services of a number of ministries: the Ministry of Defense, Finance, Internal Affairs, Justice, Industry and Energy, Information Technologies and Communications, and Emergency Situations disappeared.

In addition, the Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation's website and services could be blocked.

A message from the Federal Customs Service was published, which states that "in connection with a massive DDoS attack on communication operators, information exchange with participants in foreign economic activity is complicated."

The services of some banking institutions, in particular, "Sberbank" and "Alfabank" are currently unavailable.

DIU doesn't stop the cyberwar against Russia

Thus, on May 7, it became officially known that cyber specialists of Ukrainian intelligence managed to turn off the Russian online services of the 1C company.

It is essential to understand that she specialises in supporting and developing computer programs for maintaining business databases.

Moreover, it is indicated that in addition to 1C's online resources, Ukrainian hackers were able to disable the resources of the corporate cloud provider Cloud4y and the remote work server of 1C—Scloud.

DIU noted that 1C is a Russian company specializing in the distribution, support and development of computer programs and databases for business and home purposes.

She has been under the sanctions of Ukraine for more than a year, but she does not stop her criminal activities.