Ukraine's defence intelligence releases data on abductors of Ukrainian children to Russia

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has launched the War and Sanctions portal, which is the only one in the world that contains all the information about sponsors and accomplices of Russian aggression against the civilised world.
DIU has released data on abductors of Ukrainian children to Russia
The portal is a digital weapon that exposes what the Russian Federation and its accomplices are trying to hide, the press service of the Ministry of Defence emphasised.
It is reported that on the occasion of the International Day of Protection of Children, the State Government has published on the portal data on those involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children.
In addition, there is already data on hundreds of people involved in this act of cultural genocide against Ukraine. The press service of the DIU promised that the list will be regularly updated.
The portal also has information on about 3,000 foreign components identified in the weapons of Russia, Iran, and North Korea.
DIU's reconnaissance men appeal to children abducted by Russia
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) addressed the Ukrainian children abducted by Russia on the occasion of International Children's Day.
As reported in the DIU, the soldiers will overcome fire and water, will pass all tests, to say "Welcome home" to the Ukrainian children abducted by the Russian Federation.
Russia is mass abducting children from the occupied territories of Ukraine
In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Crippled Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.
The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.
