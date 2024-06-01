Ukraine's defence intelligence releases data on abductors of Ukrainian children to Russia

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has launched the War and Sanctions portal, which is the only one in the world that contains all the information about sponsors and accomplices of Russian aggression against the civilised world.

DIU has released data on abductors of Ukrainian children to Russia

The portal is a digital weapon that exposes what the Russian Federation and its accomplices are trying to hide, the press service of the Ministry of Defence emphasised.

It is reported that on the occasion of the International Day of Protection of Children, the State Government has published on the portal data on those involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

In addition, there is already data on hundreds of people involved in this act of cultural genocide against Ukraine. The press service of the DIU promised that the list will be regularly updated.

The portal also has information on about 3,000 foreign components identified in the weapons of Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

Soon, other interesting data will be made public on the portal: ships and planes that transport weapons, stolen Ukrainian products and are involved in the circumvention of sanctions, valuable art collections of sanctioned Russian oligarchs, foreign technological equipment (in particular, CNC machines) on which the aggressor produces weapons and much more, said the press service of the Ministry of Defence. Share

DIU's reconnaissance men appeal to children abducted by Russia

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) addressed the Ukrainian children abducted by Russia on the occasion of International Children's Day.

As reported in the DIU, the soldiers will overcome fire and water, will pass all tests, to say "Welcome home" to the Ukrainian children abducted by the Russian Federation.

We know it's hard, but let your love for Ukraine, your land, family and friends make you stronger. Ukraine is fighting for you. We fight for you. Every day and every hour. Know that you will never be alone, the post says. Share

Russia is mass abducting children from the occupied territories of Ukraine

In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Crippled Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.