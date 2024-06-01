DIU intelligence officers address children abducted by Russia

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) addressed Ukrainian children abducted by Russia on the occasion of the International Children's Day.

Russia seeks to erase the memory of Ukrainian childhood

As reported in the DIU, the soldiers will overcome fire and water, will pass all tests, to say "Welcome home" to the Ukrainian children abducted in the Russian Federation.

We know it's hard, but let your love for Ukraine, your land, family and friends make you stronger. Ukraine is fighting for you. We fight for you. Every day and every hour. Know that you will never be alone, the post says.

Soldiers-reconnaissance officers said that abductors from the Russian Federation seek to erase the memory of Ukrainian childhood, and ask children to drive despair away from their hearts.

Ukraine returned five abducted orphans from Russia — video

According to the head of Save Ukraine charity organisation, Mykola Kuleba, the children survived for three months on the lonely front line, hiding from bombs and rockets in the basement without food or water.

Kuleba noted that the children were kept in the Kherson Center for Social and Psychological Rehabilitation.

Every day, the military came to them and checked whether anyone had suddenly escaped, forbade them to communicate with their relatives, and threatened them.

In October 2022, the occupiers took them to Crimea, and then to Anapa, Krasnodar Krai region. From there, the children were rescued and taken to a safer territory, to Georgia. Mykola Kuleba Leader of Save Ukraine

Russia is mass abducting children from the occupied territories of Ukraine

In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Crippled Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.