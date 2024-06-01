DIU intelligence officers address children abducted by Russia

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) addressed Ukrainian children abducted by Russia on the occasion of the International Children's Day.
Russia seeks to erase the memory of Ukrainian childhood
As reported in the DIU, the soldiers will overcome fire and water, will pass all tests, to say "Welcome home" to the Ukrainian children abducted in the Russian Federation.
Soldiers-reconnaissance officers said that abductors from the Russian Federation seek to erase the memory of Ukrainian childhood, and ask children to drive despair away from their hearts.
Ukraine returned five abducted orphans from Russia — video
According to the head of Save Ukraine charity organisation, Mykola Kuleba, the children survived for three months on the lonely front line, hiding from bombs and rockets in the basement without food or water.
Kuleba noted that the children were kept in the Kherson Center for Social and Psychological Rehabilitation.
Every day, the military came to them and checked whether anyone had suddenly escaped, forbade them to communicate with their relatives, and threatened them.
Russia is mass abducting children from the occupied territories of Ukraine
In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Crippled Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.
The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-