Specialists of the DIU carried out a cyber attack on the federal center for issuing digital signatures of the Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Specialists of the DIU carried out a cyber attack on the federal center for issuing digital signatures of the Russia

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Cyber specialists of the DIU
Читати українською

On September 11, cyber specialists of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine together with BO Team activists carried out another successful operation in Russia - the Russian federal authentication center "Osnovanie" came under attack.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian specialists, in collaboration with BO Team activists, successfully conducted a cyber attack on the Russian federal center for issuing digital signatures 'Osnovanie'.
  • The attack resulted in the destruction of significant data and the acquisition of a database containing one and a half million digital signatures, which Ukrainian hackers plan to sell for the benefit of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
  • In addition to targeting the digital signatures center, GUR specialists also attacked various Russian resources involved in the production of weapons and military infrastructure.
  • These cyberattacks serve as a critical component in the ongoing information war between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, highlighting the strategic nature of cyber warfare in modern conflicts.
  • The cyber operation underscores the importance of cybersecurity measures and the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia in the digital realm.

Cyber specialists of the DIU "hacked" the federal center for issuing digital signatures of Russia

The main activity of this enterprise is the issuance of electronic digital signatures.

This company is accredited by the Ministry of Digital Development of the aggressor state and is considered one of the most protected and reliable in the Russian Federation.

Among the center's clients are banking, military and other state and private institutions involved in waging a genocidal war against Ukraine, including "Helicopters of Russia", "Alfa-Bank", "Transneft Telecom", "Transmashholding", "Serebro Magadan" and many others.

As a result of the attack, terabytes of important data on the company's servers were destroyed, as well as a database of one and a half million electronic digital signatures of subjects who used the services of the Russian federal center.

Ukrainian hackers intend to sell the mass of data obtained, and transfer the proceeds to the needs of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

What is known about the results of the new cyber operation of the GUR

On September 7, cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked a number of Russian resources involved in the production of weapons.

As noted, enterprises that manufacture elements for the radio-electronic base, other spare parts for Russian weapons, and metal processing equipment came under attack.

The resources of companies involved in the development of military infrastructure facilities of the Russian Federation were also affected.

Among them are "SMKomplekt EK", "KristElCom", "KonturNIIRS", "Chip-Prof", "Chelyabinsk Industrial Modernization Plant", "Sibinstrument", "Smetka.ru" and a number of others.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU works. Military Intelligence Day is celebrated in Ukraine
DIU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The cyber specialists of the DIU originally congratulated the Russians on the Day of Military Intelligence of Ukraine — photo
The Russians also learned about the main holiday of military intelligence of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Cyber specialists of the State Government attacked a number of military companies of the Russian Federation — video
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Cyber specialists of the State Government attacked a number of military companies of the Russian Federation — video

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?