On September 11, cyber specialists of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine together with BO Team activists carried out another successful operation in Russia - the Russian federal authentication center "Osnovanie" came under attack.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian specialists, in collaboration with BO Team activists, successfully conducted a cyber attack on the Russian federal center for issuing digital signatures 'Osnovanie'.
- The attack resulted in the destruction of significant data and the acquisition of a database containing one and a half million digital signatures, which Ukrainian hackers plan to sell for the benefit of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
- In addition to targeting the digital signatures center, GUR specialists also attacked various Russian resources involved in the production of weapons and military infrastructure.
- These cyberattacks serve as a critical component in the ongoing information war between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, highlighting the strategic nature of cyber warfare in modern conflicts.
- The cyber operation underscores the importance of cybersecurity measures and the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia in the digital realm.
Cyber specialists of the DIU "hacked" the federal center for issuing digital signatures of Russia
The main activity of this enterprise is the issuance of electronic digital signatures.
Among the center's clients are banking, military and other state and private institutions involved in waging a genocidal war against Ukraine, including "Helicopters of Russia", "Alfa-Bank", "Transneft Telecom", "Transmashholding", "Serebro Magadan" and many others.
As a result of the attack, terabytes of important data on the company's servers were destroyed, as well as a database of one and a half million electronic digital signatures of subjects who used the services of the Russian federal center.
Ukrainian hackers intend to sell the mass of data obtained, and transfer the proceeds to the needs of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
What is known about the results of the new cyber operation of the GUR
On September 7, cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked a number of Russian resources involved in the production of weapons.
As noted, enterprises that manufacture elements for the radio-electronic base, other spare parts for Russian weapons, and metal processing equipment came under attack.
Among them are "SMKomplekt EK", "KristElCom", "KonturNIIRS", "Chip-Prof", "Chelyabinsk Industrial Modernization Plant", "Sibinstrument", "Smetka.ru" and a number of others.
