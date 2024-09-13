Specialists of the DIU carried out a cyber attack on the federal center for issuing digital signatures of the Russia

On September 11, cyber specialists of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine together with BO Team activists carried out another successful operation in Russia - the Russian federal authentication center "Osnovanie" came under attack.

The main activity of this enterprise is the issuance of electronic digital signatures.

This company is accredited by the Ministry of Digital Development of the aggressor state and is considered one of the most protected and reliable in the Russian Federation.

Among the center's clients are banking, military and other state and private institutions involved in waging a genocidal war against Ukraine, including "Helicopters of Russia", "Alfa-Bank", "Transneft Telecom", "Transmashholding", "Serebro Magadan" and many others.

As a result of the attack, terabytes of important data on the company's servers were destroyed, as well as a database of one and a half million electronic digital signatures of subjects who used the services of the Russian federal center.

Ukrainian hackers intend to sell the mass of data obtained, and transfer the proceeds to the needs of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

On September 7, cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked a number of Russian resources involved in the production of weapons.

As noted, enterprises that manufacture elements for the radio-electronic base, other spare parts for Russian weapons, and metal processing equipment came under attack.

The resources of companies involved in the development of military infrastructure facilities of the Russian Federation were also affected.