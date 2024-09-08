Cyber specialists of the State Government attacked a number of military companies of the Russian Federation — video

On September 7, cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked a number of Russian resources involved in the production of weapons.

What is known about the results of the new cyber operation of the GUR

As noted, enterprises that manufacture elements for the radio-electronic base, other spare parts for Russian weapons, and metal processing equipment came under attack.

The resources of companies involved in the development of military infrastructure facilities of the Russian Federation were also affected.

Among them are "SMKomplekt EK", "KristElCom", "KonturNIIRS", "Chip-Prof", "Chelyabinsk Industrial Modernization Plant", "Sibinstrument", "Smetka.ru" and a number of others.

In addition, the propagandist "Simferopol Forum" also suffered as a result of the attack.

As a result of the cyber operation, the specialists of GUR MOU gained access to 14 servers, destroyed the internal infrastructure of the attacked targets by erasing system files, databases and backup copies. Share

Also, on the websites of the attacked resources, cyber-intelligence specialists posted greetings to the Day of Military Intelligence of Ukraine.

Cyber strike of the GUR on the infrastructure of the Russian Federation on September 4. What is known

On September 4, as a result of the operation of cyber specialists of the Ministry of Education and Culture, together with the Higher Education Team, the network infrastructure on the territory of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation was affected.

Ukrainian cyber specialists managed to destroy 18 servers beyond recovery, the infrastructure of Antena LLC, which provides services to a significant number of authorities and commercial enterprises involved in Russia's aggression against Ukraine, was damaged.

In addition, it is emphasized that the configurations on 598 network switches (D-Link, Mikrotik, Ubiquti WiFi) of the main provider and 389 devices of the sub-provider, which provided access to the worldwide network to all customers of the companies, were erased.

As a result of the attack, the database of all the provider's customers with names, telephone numbers, addresses and passport data was downloaded.

These actions stopped the provision of Internet and digital television services in the Ivanovo region for more than 13 thousand users.

GUR and VO Team were hit by a cyber attack:

• ⁠ОО Spetsservis Polykor (fulfills the state defense order)

•⁠ ⁠REO of the Traffic Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia

•⁠ ⁠ООО Teplosetavaya kompaniya

•⁠ ⁠OLRR UMVD

•⁠ ⁠Gorgaz

•⁠ ⁠Rybnadzor

•⁠ ⁠KINESHEMSKAYA STATE ENTERPRISE

CITY ELECTRICAL NETWORK

•⁠ UGH Administration

• ⁠Lukoil gas stations

•⁠ ⁠ООО SvyazProektStroy

• ⁠ROSINKAS Bank of Russia

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia "Kineshemsky"

• ⁠ООО Region-Auto

• ⁠ООО Gruz Service

•⁠ ⁠Administration of Kineshma NGO

• ⁠Administration of the City Duma

•⁠ ⁠Chairman of the Control Account Commission

•⁠ United Russia

• ⁠Public Reception of United Russia

Railway station

•⁠ Thermal networks

• ⁠MUP Vodokanal

•⁠ IP Kozlov D.V Electronic City

• ⁠ООО Regioninfrosistema - Ivanovo

• ⁠ООО Ivanovo SDEK

• ⁠The FSB Department

• ⁠ProfGas LLC