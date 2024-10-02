Cyber specialists of the DIU once again attacked the banking sector of the Russia — sources

Specialists of the Main Directorate of Intelligence have once again carried out a cyber attack on the banking resources of the aggressor country Russia. Online.UA was informed about this by sources in the State Government.

Cyber specialists of the State Security Service again attacked the banking sector of the Russian Federation, which is helping it in the war against Ukraine.

Failure in the operation of the bank "Otkritie"

Alfa Bank, Otkritie Bank, as well as the telecommunications operator Rostelecom came under the cyber attack.

There was a failure in the fast payment system, mobile applications and online banking also did not work. There are still problems with this.

Russians complain about a large-scale failure in the work of banks

After the attack by Ukrainian cyber specialists, the pro-Kremlin media wrote that the banks of the Russian Federation recognized a global failure, but did not specify the reasons. Share

Also, they cannot predict the timing of the restoration of services, added sources in the HUR.

DIU attacks on Russia's banking system

The previous cyber attack on the banks of the Russian Federation was carried out by the cyber specialists of the State Government on September 14. As a result of the actions of the Ukrainian intelligence, "Bank Russia", "Tinkoff Bank", "Gaz Bank" and the payment system "SBP" were affected.

In September, Russia's network infrastructure was affected. Lukoil, State Aviation Inspection, Bank of Russia and authorities were affected by the GUR cyber attack. 18 servers are permanently destroyed.

As a result of the operation of cyber specialists of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUD) of the Ministry of Defense between September 23 and 26, more than 800 servers in various regions of Russia were attacked.

On August 24, the DIU carried out a cyber attack on the servers of Russian Internet providers and blocked "dozens" of resources of industrial facilities in Russia.

In mid-August, the cyber specialists of the State Government along with the VO Team hacker group disabled the equipment of the provider "Vega" in the Chelyabinsk region. Without Internet and communication, the Russian enterprise-developer of nuclear munitions. As a result, Ukraine received a lot of useful information.

On July 27, it became known that as a result of a cyber attack by the State Government, users of a number of Russian banks cannot withdraw cash, because when they try to use an ATM, their debit and credit cards are immediately blocked.