Cyber specialists of the DIU once again attacked the banking sector of the Russia — sources
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Cyber specialists of the DIU once again attacked the banking sector of the Russia — sources

cyber attacks
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Specialists of the Main Directorate of Intelligence have once again carried out a cyber attack on the banking resources of the aggressor country Russia. Online.UA was informed about this by sources in the State Government.

Points of attention

  • DIU cyber specialists have once again targeted the banking sector of the Russian Federation, causing disruptions in financial services and impacting the country's economy and politics.
  • The cyber attacks by DIU on Russian banks and financial institutions aim to harm the aggressor country's financial system, reflecting Ukraine's efforts to protect its national interests.
  • Recent cyber attacks have affected major Russian banks such as Alfa Bank, Otkritie Bank, and the telecommunications operator Rostelecom, leading to failures in the fast payment system and online banking services.

DIU attacked Russia's banking sector

Cyber specialists of the State Security Service again attacked the banking sector of the Russian Federation, which is helping it in the war against Ukraine.

Failure in the operation of the bank "Otkritie"

Alfa Bank, Otkritie Bank, as well as the telecommunications operator Rostelecom came under the cyber attack.

There was a failure in the fast payment system, mobile applications and online banking also did not work. There are still problems with this.

Russians complain about a large-scale failure in the work of banks

After the attack by Ukrainian cyber specialists, the pro-Kremlin media wrote that the banks of the Russian Federation recognized a global failure, but did not specify the reasons.

Also, they cannot predict the timing of the restoration of services, added sources in the HUR.

DIU attacks on Russia's banking system

The previous cyber attack on the banks of the Russian Federation was carried out by the cyber specialists of the State Government on September 14. As a result of the actions of the Ukrainian intelligence, "Bank Russia", "Tinkoff Bank", "Gaz Bank" and the payment system "SBP" were affected.

In September, Russia's network infrastructure was affected. Lukoil, State Aviation Inspection, Bank of Russia and authorities were affected by the GUR cyber attack. 18 servers are permanently destroyed.

As a result of the operation of cyber specialists of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUD) of the Ministry of Defense between September 23 and 26, more than 800 servers in various regions of Russia were attacked.

On August 24, the DIU carried out a cyber attack on the servers of Russian Internet providers and blocked "dozens" of resources of industrial facilities in Russia.

In mid-August, the cyber specialists of the State Government along with the VO Team hacker group disabled the equipment of the provider "Vega" in the Chelyabinsk region. Without Internet and communication, the Russian enterprise-developer of nuclear munitions. As a result, Ukraine received a lot of useful information.

On July 27, it became known that as a result of a cyber attack by the State Government, users of a number of Russian banks cannot withdraw cash, because when they try to use an ATM, their debit and credit cards are immediately blocked.

On July 15, Ukrainian intelligence and cyber volunteers hit almost 100 Russian websites. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications reported that the cyber attack was aimed at destroying the internal information of the companies. It was noted there that we are talking about those companies that serve clients from the Russian public sector involved in the war against Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Specialists of the DIU carried out a cyber attack on the federal center for issuing digital signatures of the Russia
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Cyber specialists of the DIU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
GUR launched a cyber attack on the Russian bank "Uralsib" — sources
GUR launched a cyber attack on the Russian bank "Uralsib" — sources
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Cyber specialists of the DIU attacked more than 800 Russian servers
The DIU cyber war against Russia is gaining momentum

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?