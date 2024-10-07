DIU fighters put out of service the Russian ship "Oleksandr Obukhov" — video

As a result of the successful operation of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the minesweeper of the Baltic Fleet of the Russian Armed Forces "Oleksandr Obukhov" was disabled.

DIU disabled another Russian ship

According to intelligence, the ship was based in the city of Baltiysk and was supposed to go on combat duty. However, it suffered severe damage — due to the mysterious appearance of a hole in the gas pipe, water got into the engine.

Now the Russian trawler is undergoing major repairs, and this could turn out to be a serious problem — a damaged M-503 engine is a rather scarce thing. The repair of the key installation on the ship is technically difficult and expensive, — the HUR said.

Intelligence recalled that this trawler underwent repair work in the city of St. Petersburg in July.

This is not the first decommissioned Russian trawler — in April 2024, the Serpukhov missile boat was decommissioned as a result of the "Rybalka" operation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Aleksandr Obukhov trawler is a Russian basic mine countermeasure ship of the 12700-class "Alexandrite" project. It was commissioned in December 2016 and belongs to the Baltic Fleet of the Russian Navy.

What is known about the condition of the Russian missile ship "Serpukhov"

The Main Directorate of Intelligence received confirmation that the ship was significantly damaged as a result of sabotage organized by a fighter of the "LSR"

Moreover, it also became known that it needs long-term and expensive repairs.

What is important to understand, MRK "Serpukhov" project 21631 "Buyan-M" is one of the most modern missile boats in the fleet of the aggressor, which was launched for the first time 9 years ago.

In July, the GUR reported that the arson on board the ship was set by a Russian military man who has been cooperating with the Ukrainian special services since 2023.

The missile cruiser itself is capable of using Kalibr and Onyx missiles, and that is why its withdrawal from combat duty is an extremely important fact for the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the HUR emphasizes.

Andriy Yusov draws attention to the fact that the special operation "Fisherman" was not only extremely successful, because it was possible to disable one of the most modern missile ships of the Russian Federation, but also demonstrated that Putin is losing control over what is happening in the aggressor country.