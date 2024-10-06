Budanov was awarded for the contribution of the DIU in the fight against the occupiers of the Russian Federation

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) Kyrylo Budanov received an award from the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal for his significant contribution to the fight against the Russian invaders during the war.

Budanov was awarded for the contribution of military intelligence in the fight against the occupiers of the Russian Federation

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the GUR, thanked the government and Shmyhal personally for recognizing the results of the GUR's activities and supporting the special services.

He emphasized that this award is a symbol of the importance of the work of every intelligence officer who courageously and persistently defends Ukraine every day.

This award emphasizes the role and importance of each intelligence officer, who works daily, bravely and persistently in various areas of the fight against the aggressor, — said Kyrylo Budanov. Share

He also added that the GUR continues its determined struggle to protect Ukraine and its people from the Russian invaders and their crimes.

GUR attacks the Russian Federation on land, in water and in cyberspace

Special forces regularly conduct operations on the TOT and the territory of Russia, as well as carry out attacks on Russian services.

On September 12, two important operations were carried out: an attack on banking services and a raid in the Black Sea. As a result, the websites and mobile applications of the largest banks were "downed" by the Russians, they lost personnel on the Crimea-2 platform and the Su-30SM aircraft, and the equipment was damaged.