Budanov was awarded for the contribution of the DIU in the fight against the occupiers of the Russian Federation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Budanov was awarded for the contribution of the DIU in the fight against the occupiers of the Russian Federation

Kyrylo Budanov
Budanov was awarded for the contribution of the DIU in the fight against the occupiers of the Russian Federation
Читати українською

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) Kyrylo Budanov received an award from the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal for his significant contribution to the fight against the Russian invaders during the war.

Points of attention

  • Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the GUR, received an award from the government of Ukraine for his contribution to the fight against the Russian occupiers.
  • Scouts are waging a determined fight to protect Ukraine in cyberspace, on land and in water.
  • Ukrainian drones carry out successful operations in Russian regions, attacking military facilities and oil depots.
  • The GUR regularly conducts operations on the territory of Russia, emphasizing its determination to protect Ukraine.
  • The GUR award for the contribution to the fight against the occupiers emphasizes the importance of intelligence work in protecting the country from the aggressor.

Budanov was awarded for the contribution of military intelligence in the fight against the occupiers of the Russian Federation

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the GUR, thanked the government and Shmyhal personally for recognizing the results of the GUR's activities and supporting the special services.

He emphasized that this award is a symbol of the importance of the work of every intelligence officer who courageously and persistently defends Ukraine every day.

This award emphasizes the role and importance of each intelligence officer, who works daily, bravely and persistently in various areas of the fight against the aggressor, — said Kyrylo Budanov.

He also added that the GUR continues its determined struggle to protect Ukraine and its people from the Russian invaders and their crimes.

GUR attacks the Russian Federation on land, in water and in cyberspace

Special forces regularly conduct operations on the TOT and the territory of Russia, as well as carry out attacks on Russian services.

On September 12, two important operations were carried out: an attack on banking services and a raid in the Black Sea. As a result, the websites and mobile applications of the largest banks were "downed" by the Russians, they lost personnel on the Crimea-2 platform and the Su-30SM aircraft, and the equipment was damaged.

Ukrainian drones fly into Russian regions almost every night, attacking military facilities and oil depots. Some drones even fly to a distance of more than 1,000 km.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin wants to end the war against Ukraine by 2026 — Budanov gave the reason
Putin wants to end the war against Ukraine by 2026 — Budanov gave the reason
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"The CIA and MI-6 approved Budanov's candidacy for the post of President of Ukraine." This is an enemy throw
Budanov
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
People like Kyrylo Budanov are taking responsibility — ex-head of DIU Kondratyuk
People like Kyrylo Budanov are taking responsibility — ex-head of DIU Kondratyuk

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?