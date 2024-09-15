Russia would like to end the war against Ukraine by the end of 2025 - the beginning of 2026 with its victory. The reason is that from the summer of 2025, it will begin to have serious problems in the economy and the need for mobilization will arise.
Why the Russian Federation seeks to end the war against Ukraine by 2026
According to Budanov, Russia predicts that "all their problems will begin in the summer of the 25th year", as both the financial and economic factor and the socio-political factor will come together.
Also, according to him, the issue of shortage of soldiers in the army is becoming more and more acute in Russia.
The head of the GUR added that the socio-psychological state of the population was also affected by Ukraine's efforts to transfer hostilities to the territory of Russia.
The head of military intelligence of Ukraine, referring to Russian documents, noted that in the absence of a Russian victory by the end of 2025, only two superpowers will remain in the world - the USA and China, and the Russian Federation will have no place there.
What will be the end of the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine. "Buyvol" from "Azov" made its prediction
Russia has almost no chance left to defeat Ukraine on the battlefield. This was stated by the senior sergeant of the 12th special purpose brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" with the call sign "Buffalo" in an interview with Online.UA.
As "Buyvol" notes, he does not know what Russia should do to defeat Ukraine.
The only option that can radically change the situation and save the enemy from defeat is nuclear weapons.
