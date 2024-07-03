According to Finnish leader Alexander Stubb, it is Chinese leader Xi Jinping who can end Russia's war against Ukraine with one phone call at the highest level.

Both Putin and Xi can end the war, but they don't want to

Stubb draws attention to the fact that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is now very dependent on the PRC.

One phone call from President Xi Jinping would solve this crisis (the war in Ukraine — ed.). Alexander Stubb President of Finland

According to journalists, this statement is a reflection of the frustration of Western leaders in Beijing, which continues to support Putin and his military aggression against the Ukrainian people.

It is no secret that China provides the Kremlin with technology and spare parts for weapons and helps Moscow circumvent international trade restrictions.

If he (Xi Jinping — ed.) said: "It's time to start peace talks," Russia would be forced to do so. They would have no other choice, — noted the President of Finland. Share

He also predicted that Xi would only benefit from ending Putin's "aggressive and colonial war" against Ukraine, but he is in no rush to do so.

Stubb opposed the idea of a ceasefire

According to the politician, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team should never agree to the Russian Federation's proposal for a ceasefire.

According to him, the only way out is actual peace negotiations.

The only thing Russia understands is force. And therefore, the more we can help Ukraine now, the sooner we will end the war. Alexander Stubb President of Finland

Against this background, the Western leader once again called on his colleagues at the international level to strengthen their support for Ukraine and not to forget to build up their defence potential in the traditional army.