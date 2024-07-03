According to Finnish leader Alexander Stubb, it is Chinese leader Xi Jinping who can end Russia's war against Ukraine with one phone call at the highest level.
Points of attention
- The Kremlin continues to receive support from China in military aggression against Ukraine.
- Stubb calls for abandoning the idea of a ceasefire and demanding genuine peace talks.
- Analysis and disclosure of the possibilities of ending the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine through the activities of international leaders.
Both Putin and Xi can end the war, but they don't want to
Stubb draws attention to the fact that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is now very dependent on the PRC.
According to journalists, this statement is a reflection of the frustration of Western leaders in Beijing, which continues to support Putin and his military aggression against the Ukrainian people.
It is no secret that China provides the Kremlin with technology and spare parts for weapons and helps Moscow circumvent international trade restrictions.
He also predicted that Xi would only benefit from ending Putin's "aggressive and colonial war" against Ukraine, but he is in no rush to do so.
Stubb opposed the idea of a ceasefire
According to the politician, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team should never agree to the Russian Federation's proposal for a ceasefire.
According to him, the only way out is actual peace negotiations.
Against this background, the Western leader once again called on his colleagues at the international level to strengthen their support for Ukraine and not to forget to build up their defence potential in the traditional army.
