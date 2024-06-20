The Chinese Foreign Ministry insists on the effectiveness of the country's government's control over the export of dual-use goods and calls the statements of the US State Department about China's support for the Russian military industry "disinformation".

China reacted to Blinken's statements

Chinese diplomats were hypocritically indignant at the statement of the fact of Russia's support in the war against Ukraine.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian stated this at a briefing, commenting on US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's comments about China's large-scale support for the Russian military-industrial complex (MPC).

We have repeatedly expressed China's position on this matter, and strongly oppose the United States' attempts to spread baseless misinformation and shift the blame to China. Share

He reiterated Beijing's position that It did not fan the flames of the "crisis in Ukraine" (as the Chinese authorities call the Russ0-Ukrainian war—ed.) and does not use the conflict for selfish gains but instead seeks to promote peace negotiations.

China does not supply weapons to the parties to the conflict and strictly controls the export of dual-use goods, which is widely recognised by the international community.

US State Department chief says China supports Russian defence industry

On June 18, at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stated that China supplies the Russian military industry with about 70% of machine tools and 90% of microelectronics from all Russian imports.

This must be stopped, Blinken stressed. Share

He also emphasized that the United States is increasing sanctions pressure on Russia to force it to stop aggression.

Stoltenberg commented on China's activity with Russia

China only pretends to be a neutral party in the war against Ukraine, in fact it is fueling the conflict.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during his visit to Washington.

According to nTV, before the meeting with American President Joe Biden, he called for increasing the supply of weapons to Ukraine and ensuring reliable and long-term support for Ukrainians.

It may seem paradoxical, but the way to peace lies in increasing the number of weapons in Ukraine. Jens Stoltenberg Secretary General of NATO

Stoltenberg believes that the People's Republic of China is pretending to be neutral to avoid sanctions and preserve trade. According to him, the West should not put up with this.