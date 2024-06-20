The Chinese Foreign Ministry insists on the effectiveness of the country's government's control over the export of dual-use goods and calls the statements of the US State Department about China's support for the Russian military industry "disinformation".
Points of attention
- China assures the government of control over the export of dual-use goods and rejects accusations of supporting Russia's military industry.
- The US State Department received a response from China regarding accusations of supporting Russian "defence".
- China has denied accusations of its role in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, stressing its support for peace talks.
- Statements by Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken indicate China's role in aggravating the situation in Eastern Europe.
- The war in Ukraine is seen as the most significant armed conflict in Europe since the Second World War, with an increase in arms for Ukraine considered the path to peace, according to Stoltenberg.
China reacted to Blinken's statements
Chinese diplomats were hypocritically indignant at the statement of the fact of Russia's support in the war against Ukraine.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian stated this at a briefing, commenting on US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's comments about China's large-scale support for the Russian military-industrial complex (MPC).
He reiterated Beijing's position that It did not fan the flames of the "crisis in Ukraine" (as the Chinese authorities call the Russ0-Ukrainian war—ed.) and does not use the conflict for selfish gains but instead seeks to promote peace negotiations.
China does not supply weapons to the parties to the conflict and strictly controls the export of dual-use goods, which is widely recognised by the international community.
US State Department chief says China supports Russian defence industry
On June 18, at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stated that China supplies the Russian military industry with about 70% of machine tools and 90% of microelectronics from all Russian imports.
He also emphasized that the United States is increasing sanctions pressure on Russia to force it to stop aggression.
Stoltenberg commented on China's activity with Russia
China only pretends to be a neutral party in the war against Ukraine, in fact it is fueling the conflict.
This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during his visit to Washington.
According to nTV, before the meeting with American President Joe Biden, he called for increasing the supply of weapons to Ukraine and ensuring reliable and long-term support for Ukrainians.
Stoltenberg believes that the People's Republic of China is pretending to be neutral to avoid sanctions and preserve trade. According to him, the West should not put up with this.
The reality is that China is fueling the biggest armed conflict in Europe since World War II and at the same time wants to maintain good relations with the West.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-