Russia's war against Ukraine to last at least few more years, NATO representative says

According to one of the senior NATO officials on the sidelines of the Alliance summit in Washington, the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine will not end in 2025 and will continue for at least a few more years.

What NATO says about the probable duration of Russia's war against Ukraine

According to the NATO representative in his comment to the journalists of the publication, Russia is capable of sustaining its existence in the conditions of the war against Ukraine for at least another 3-4 years.

The high-ranking official of the Alliance emphasized that Ukraine's partners are preparing for long-term support.

After all, we should all be ready to continue supporting Ukraine even after 2025. We all understand very well, and as we have said for a long time, this is not a conflict that is likely to end anytime soon. It will require years of focused efforts, the NATO representative emphasised.

He also noted that Russia will experience long-term and significant consequences for its economy due to its transition to war.

The NATO representative also assessed the effect of creating a command post in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Together with defense and industrial commitments, this ensures stable sources of support for Ukraine. This is a coordination mechanism through which we will ensure that Ukraine gets what it needs, when it needs it, and provide some accountability, because we all know that there is a long list of promises, and what actually appears on the ground of the battle, often differs from the announced one, noted Alliance's military official.

What is known about the first results of decisions regarding Ukraine at the NATO summit in Washington

During the opening of the NATO summit in Washington, the US president confirmed his country's and partners' intentions to transfer additional Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine.

Ukraine will receive five long-range SAMs: one each from the USA, Germany, Romania and the Netherlands. another system will be handed over to Italy — in its case it is SAMP-T.

Ukraine should receive dozens of tactical air defence systems in the coming months. These are anti-aircraft missile complexes NASAMS, MIM-23 HAWK, IRIS-T and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns.

In the coming days, NATO will announce the creation of a new military command in Germany and appoint a representative in Kyiv to deepen Ukraine's relations with the Alliance.

A new military command will be created to train and equip Ukrainian troops.

NSATU will coordinate the training and development of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the way to full interoperability.

An American three-star general will lead the effort, and training will occur in several allied countries.

Allies will announce their intention to provide a minimum core funding of €40 billion over the next year.

Washington will make contributions from funds already allocated by Congress in the April package of more than $60 billion.

The USA will take half the expenses, or about 20 billion, and the rest will be spent in Europe.