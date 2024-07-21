According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the hot phase of the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine may end by the end of this year without the scenario of the return of Ukrainian territories occupied by the aggressor country.
Points of attention
President Zelenskyi plans to end the war with Russia by the end of the year without resorting to forceful means of reclaiming occupied territories.
Zelenskyi emphasizes the importance of a strategic negotiation plan that involves unity with international partners to pressure Russia into discussing the end of the war.
The President characterizes Putin as a 'pragmatic killer', underscoring his ruthlessness and the need to avoid unnecessary sacrifices in political conflicts.
Ukraine aims to return the territories captured by Russia through negotiations, preferring strategic steps over direct military confrontation.
Zelenskyi envisions the possibility of negotiations with Putin at a Peace Summit, aiming to resolve the conflict according to the UN Charter and international resolutions.
What is known about the probability of the end of the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine already this year
Zelensky noted that the leadership of Ukraine is preparing a corresponding plan that will be offered to Russia.
According to him, the end of the criminal war unleashed by Russia is not aimed at returning the occupied Ukrainian territories by force.
The head of state emphasized that Ukraine expects to return the territories captured by Russia through negotiations.
At the same time, Zelensky did not rule out the possibility of negotiations directly with Vladimir Putin.
What Zelensky thinks about Putin
The president called Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin a "pragmatic killer."
According to him, the Kremlin dictator loves power too much.