According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, if in the future it is not possible to end the criminal war unleashed by Russia, elections will have to be held in the conditions of hostilities.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky recognizes the possibility of holding elections in wartime conditions but highlights the difficulties in technical organization and constitutional constraints.
- Zelensky emphasizes the necessity of preserving Ukraine's territorial integrity and protecting the country from Russian aggression amid challenges in the election process during hostilities.
- The President dismisses the prospect of freezing the conflict with Russia, stressing the importance of active measures to end the war and denouncing territorial concessions to the aggressor.
- Zelensky questions the effectiveness of frozen conflict, expressing concerns about Putin's ambitions and the threat to Ukraine's sovereignty.
- The leadership of Ukraine is committed to safeguarding its citizens while standing firm against territorial compromises, signaling readiness for negotiations with Russia while prioritizing national security.
What does Zelensky say about the probability of holding elections in conditions of war
He emphasized that, in addition to purely legal ones, there are also technical difficulties with the organization of democratic expression of will in the conditions of armed aggression unleashed by Russia.
At the same time, he admitted that if the war continues, the authorities will have to look for ways to hold elections under the existing conditions.
What are the conditions and prospects for negotiations with Russia
According to Zelenskyi, the leadership of Ukraine strives to preserve the lives of citizens, but this does not indicate readiness for territorial concessions to the aggressor country.
Zelensky emphasized that freezing the conflict with the aggressor's preservation of already captured territory is not a good way out of the war.
