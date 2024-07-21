Zelensky announced how many aerial bombs the Russian Federation drops on Ukraine every month — video

Russia drops 3,500 aerial bombs on the civilian population of Ukraine every month, so it is necessary to destroy enemy bombers at their bases.

They use 3,500 aerial bombs against civilians every month. We will never have the same number of missiles. It is very expensive. And no one in the world can produce such a number of missiles for air defense every month. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

According to Zelenskyi, Ukraine needs the means to be able to target the Russians at the city where their planes are based — at military airfields.

They use bombers, and therefore Russia should be afraid of attacking us with these planes, — said the president.

He noted that he is waiting for a decision on the use of long-range weapons against objects on the territory of Russia from Great Britain.

We need a lot of support from the prime minister (Britain — ed.). We need this decision on the use of long-range weapons. We need it very much. This is about fair responses (Ukraine's response to Russian shelling, — ed.), Zelenskyy emphasized.

He emphasized that Ukraine needs the support of the new Prime Minister of Great Britain.

I am not putting pressure on the new prime minister. He has only been in office for 14 days, I understand that it is not easy. He must answer all questions. Therefore, I have only one request, this one (permission to strike with long-range weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation, — ed.), — said the president.

Zelensky noted that he is counting on Great Britain's leadership in this matter, a positive decision on which will encourage other countries as well.

What weapons are capable of protecting Ukraine from KABs

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, noted that Russia uses guided aerial bombs throughout eastern Ukraine. In a month, the occupiers release thousands of bombs across Ukraine.

What can be the fight against KABs? These are air defense systems. But, if we take the cost and number of Patriot missiles and take KABs, then we will never have thousands per month, and we will never have hundreds. Because each rocket is about 3 million dollars. The issue here is not only money, they simply do not produce enough of it, — said the president.

According to the head of state, it is necessary to find a solution to attack Russian airfields, where Russian planes are located that drop air defense systems.

Therefore, the Patriot cannot fight the anti-aircraft defense systems, which any air defense system can. In any case, you will win in the short run, but in the long run, they will beat you. We must look for a long-range solution against the airfields where the military planes are based, which Russia uses for KAB attacks.

Zelensky emphasized that we are talking not only about the territory of Russia, but also about Crimea. This distance is more than 300 kilometers. Therefore, as the president noted, HIMARS missile systems will not help in the fight against anti-aircraft missiles or Russian aircraft.