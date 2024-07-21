Zelensky announced how many aerial bombs the Russian Federation drops on Ukraine every month — video

Russia drops 3,500 aerial bombs on the civilian population of Ukraine every month, so it is necessary to destroy enemy bombers at their bases.
- The impossibility of manufacturing such a massive number of missiles for air defense makes it necessary to find long-range solutions in defense against aerial bombs.
- Ukraine needs to find a solution to attack Russian airfields, where aircraft dropping aerial bombs are based, for an effective confrontation.
- HIMARS missile systems are not suitable for combating aerial bombs, which emphasizes the importance of finding long-range solutions in stopping attacks.
Russia drops 3,500 aerial bombs on Ukraine every month
According to Zelenskyi, Ukraine needs the means to be able to target the Russians at the city where their planes are based — at military airfields.
He noted that he is waiting for a decision on the use of long-range weapons against objects on the territory of Russia from Great Britain.
He emphasized that Ukraine needs the support of the new Prime Minister of Great Britain.
Zelensky noted that he is counting on Great Britain's leadership in this matter, a positive decision on which will encourage other countries as well.
What weapons are capable of protecting Ukraine from KABs
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, noted that Russia uses guided aerial bombs throughout eastern Ukraine. In a month, the occupiers release thousands of bombs across Ukraine.
According to the head of state, it is necessary to find a solution to attack Russian airfields, where Russian planes are located that drop air defense systems.
Zelensky emphasized that we are talking not only about the territory of Russia, but also about Crimea. This distance is more than 300 kilometers. Therefore, as the president noted, HIMARS missile systems will not help in the fight against anti-aircraft missiles or Russian aircraft.
