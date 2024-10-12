We have positive dynamics. Sirsky reported important news
We have positive dynamics. Sirsky reported important news

Oleksandr Syrskyi
Syrsky
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky, has officially confirmed that he is currently observing a positive trend in the destruction of Russian targets by attack drones.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian troops are achieving new successes, improving their skills in the use of unmanned systems.
  • Syrsky emphasized the need to accelerate the development of unmanned aircraft systems and the introduction of advanced technologies.
  • According to the results of September, the positive dynamics of the destruction of enemy targets by Ukrainian drones was noted.

Syrsky noted the new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine

According to Oleksandr Syrskyi, he already held a traditional monthly meeting with commanders of unmanned systems units in a closed video conference format. During it, they summed up the interim results of joint work.

As noted, the Commander-in-Chief listened to the report of the Commander of the Forces of Unmanned Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Vadym Sukharevskiy, regarding the formation of certain units, as well as the results of the use of drones in the areas of combat missions.

Photo: facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

In addition, it is indicated that the heads of the structural divisions of the types and branches of the Armed Forces and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine reported on the development of the capabilities of the units of unmanned aviation complexes.

He identified specific tasks for accelerating the development of this type of forces, increasing the number of BpAK units, responding to new challenges from the enemy and implementing advanced technological developments on the battlefield.

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

Oleksandr Syrsky also emphasized that the commanders of specific regiments and battalions shared their experience and expressed their suggestions.

According to the results of September, we have positive dynamics of damage and destruction of enemy targets by strike drones. Therefore, 147 servicemen of the BpAK units, who are successfully destroying the enemy and his equipment, were encouraged by the Commander-in-Chief's awards.

Oleksandr Syrskyi expressed his gratitude to all those who continue to defend the homeland and do everything possible to bring Ukraine closer to victory.

Photo: facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

Losses of the Russian army as of October 12, 2024

The total combat losses of the Russians from February 24, 2022 to October 12, 2024 approximately amounted to:

  • personnel — about 667,630 (+1,290) people,

  • tanks — 8,962 (+9) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 17,827 (+27) units,

  • artillery systems — 19,381 (+59) units,

  • RSZV — 1,230 (+1) units,

  • air defense equipment — 976 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 369(+0) units,

  • helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,947 (+110) units,

  • cruise missiles — 2,619 (+0) units,

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,513 (+115) units,

  • special equipment — 3,434 (+38) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

