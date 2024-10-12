Ukrainian defenders hit oil depot in occupied part of Luhansk Oblast
Ukrainian defenders hit oil depot in occupied part of Luhansk Oblast

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about "bavovna" in the Luhansk region occupied by the Russians
Читати українською

On the night of October 12, Ukrainian defenders delivered a powerful blow to the enemy warehouse of fuel and lubricants in the area of the city of Rovenka in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian defense forces continue to actively destroy important enemy targets;
  • Effective combat work led to a fire at the Russian warehouse of PMM.
  • Analysis of the situation at the front on October 11-12: Ukrainian defenders hit enemy control points and destroyed military equipment in various directions.

What is known about "bavovna" in the Luhansk region occupied by the Russians

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, oil and oil products were stored at this base, which were supplied, in particular, for the needs of the Russian invaders in Ukraine.

A large-scale fire is currently raging there. The results of the damage are being clarified.

It is also worth paying attention to the fact that this task was successfully carried out by the forces and means of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.

Previously, this oil depot had already come under the attack of Ukrainian soldiers

Combat work to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian invaders continues. Next will be... Glory to Ukraine! — emphasizes the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Against this background, one cannot fail to mention that on the night of October 12, the aggressor country Russia was attacked by 47 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs.

This statement was made by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Russian invaders traditionally lie that they were able to destroy all drones.

According to them, 17 UAVs were "destroyed" over the Krasnodar Territory, 16 over the Sea of Azov, 12 in the Kursk Region and two over Belgorod.

What is known about the situation at the front on October 11-12

The General Staff of the Armed Forces reports that a total of 169 combat clashes took place between the Russian occupiers and Ukrainian defenders.

Aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two enemy control points, 18 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an artillery system at a firing position, a EW station and one means of enemy air defense.

  • In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian army tried to storm once, but unsuccessfully;

  • 23 enemy attacks were recorded in the Kupyan direction;

  • In the Lyman direction, the enemy tried to break through 21 times;

  • 8 skirmishes took place in the Kramatorsk direction;

  • In the Toretsk direction, the enemy launched 15 attacks near Nelipivka, Toretsk, and Shcherbinivka;

  • In the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 assault and offensive actions of the Russian army;

  • The Kurakhiv direction is again the hottest — 32 attacks by the occupiers;

  • In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy intensified the pressure and carried out 15 assaults.

