Russia is already facing a shortage of ammunition
Source:  ERR

The defense forces of Ukraine are increasingly actively striking Russian warehouses with artillery ammunition. In this way, the Armed Forces exacerbate the problem of the enemy's shortage of shells.

  • Ukraine destroyed at least four artillery ammunition depots in Russia with the help of drones.
  • North Korea's support for Russia in its war against Ukraine is becoming more and more obvious.
  • Recently, six North Korean officers were killed in an attack by the Armed Forces, which caused rumors about the possible arrival of North Korean units in Ukraine.

Russia is already facing a shortage of ammunition

The head of the intelligence center of the Estonian Defense Forces, Colonel Ants Kiviselg, spoke about the consequences of the Ukrainian attacks.

He drew attention to the fact that the Armed Forces continue to attack ammunition warehouses deep into Russian territory with attack drones.

For example, recently the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked the central missile and artillery warehouse in the village of Karachev in the Bryansk region.

What is important to understand is that ammunition from the DPRK was stored there. This is already the fourth warehouse with artillery ammunition that was destroyed during drone attacks.

According to the scout's forecast, Ukraine will only increase its attacks on enemy targets in Russia, which will lead to an aggravation of the shortage of Russian ammunition.

The role of the DPRK in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

Ants Kiviselg also drew attention to the fact that on October 3, as a result of a high-precision strike by Ukraine, six North Korean officers were killed.

As mentioned earlier, at that moment they were on Russian positions in the war zone.

After that, rumors about the possible arrival of North Korean units in Ukraine began to spread actively on the network.

At the same time, Ukrainian officials commented that North Korean servicemen are accompanying the supply of ammunition. Their purpose is to fix defects and monitor the use of ammunition, — emphasized the head of the intelligence center of the Estonian Defense Forces.

Against the background of recent events, he came to the conclusion that the aggressor country Russia is increasingly dependent on the help of North Korea to continue the war against Ukraine.

