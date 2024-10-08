Attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on an oil depot in Feodosia — another tank caught fire at the facility

At the oil depot in Feodosia, which was attacked by the Defense Forces of Ukraine on October 7, another tank caught fire.

According to locals, the fire broke out at night on October 7. Ambulances and fire engines rushed to the oil depot.

Earlier, two destroyed and three damaged tanks were reported.

Defense forces hit the oil terminal of the Russian army in Feodosia

On the night of October 7, the defense forces successfully struck the sea oil terminal of the Russian occupiers in Feodosia, temporarily occupied Crimea.

The military was reminded that the Feodosia terminal is the largest in Crimea in terms of transshipment of petroleum products, which were used, in particular, to meet the needs of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

The task was carried out by units of the missile forces of the Armed Forces in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.

Measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation are ongoing, the Armed Forces reported

By the way, JSC "Marine Oil Terminal" is the largest in Crimea in terms of transshipment of oil products.

In March 2024, 4 drones fell on the territory of the oil depot at once. The main fuel pumping pipeline was damaged as a result of the attack, and a fire broke out. Then workers were evacuated from the oil depot. That time, it took an hour and a half to extinguish the fire.