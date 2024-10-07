An oil depot caught fire in Feodosia after a drone attack — video

On October 7, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Feodosia, Crimea. According to preliminary information, the object was attacked by drones.

What is known about the new "cotton" in Crimea

As the locals reported, several powerful explosions rang out in Feodosia around 4:30 a.m., after which a fire started.

The pseudo-government confirmed the information, but according to their version, there was a "fire".

Fire at the Feodosia oil depot. The calculations of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working. There are no victims or injured. Vice Prime Minister Ihor Mykhailichenko has left Feodosia, wrote the "advisor to the head of Crimea" Kryuchkov, referring to the "head of the administration of Feodosia" Ihor Tkachenko.

Subsequently, rosZMI pointed out that the oil depot burning in Feodosia is JSC "Marine Oil Terminal", which was previously attacked by drones.

In March 2024, 4 drones fell on the territory of the oil depot at once. The main fuel pumping pipeline was damaged as a result of the attack, and a fire broke out. Then workers were evacuated from the oil depot. That time, it took an hour and a half to extinguish the fire.

By the way, JSC "Marine Oil Terminal" is the largest in Crimea in terms of transshipment of oil products.

The Russians reported on the "shot down" targets

Instead, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that 21 Ukrainian drones were allegedly shot down over Russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea at night.

It is noted that 12 UAVs were allegedly shot down over Crimea, 6 over Kursk Oblast and 1 each over the territories of Belgorod, Bryansk and Voronezh Oblasts of the Russian Federation.