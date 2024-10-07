Defense forces hit the oil terminal of the Russian army in Feodosia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Defense forces hit the oil terminal of the Russian army in Feodosia

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Defense forces hit the oil terminal of the Russian army in Feodosia
Читати українською

On the night of October 7, the defense forces successfully struck the sea oil terminal of the Russian occupiers in Feodosia, temporarily occupied Crimea.

Points of attention

  • On the night of October 7, the defense forces struck the marine oil terminal of the Russian occupiers in Feodosia in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
  • The attack caused the oil terminal, which is the largest transshipment of petroleum products in Crimea, to catch fire.
  • The task was carried out by units of the missile forces of the Armed Forces in coordinated actions with other components of the defense forces.
  • Measures to undermine Russia's military and economic potential continue, in particular by attacking strategic facilities such as oil terminals.

The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the Russian oil terminal in Feodosia

Tonight, a successful attack was made on the enemy's marine oil terminal in the temporarily occupied Feodosia of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. A fire was recorded in the area of the facility. The consequences of the damage are being clarified.

The military was reminded that the Feodosia terminal is the largest in Crimea in terms of transshipment of petroleum products, which were used, in particular, to meet the needs of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

The task was carried out by units of the missile forces of the Armed Forces in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.

Measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation are ongoing, the Armed Forces reported

In Feodosia, an oil depot caught fire after a drone attack

As the locals reported, several powerful explosions rang out in Feodosia around 4:30 a.m., after which a fire started.

The pseudo-government confirmed the information, but according to their version, there was a "fire".

Fire at the Feodosia oil depot. The calculations of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working. There are no victims or injured. Vice-Prime Minister Ihor Mykhailichenko has left Feodosia, wrote the "advisor to the head of Crimea" Kryuchkov, referring to the "head of the administration of Feodosia" Ihor Tkachenko.

Subsequently, rosZMI pointed out that the burning oil depot in Feodosia is the JSC "Marine Oil Terminal", which was previously attacked by drones.

In March 2024, 4 drones fell on the territory of the oil depot at once. The main fuel pumping pipeline was damaged as a result of the attack, and a fire broke out. Then workers were evacuated from the oil depot. That time, it took an hour and a half to extinguish the fire.

By the way, JSC "Marine Oil Terminal" is the largest in Crimea in terms of transshipment of oil products.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Another oil storage facility is on fire in Russia
Large-scale fire in Russia on October 4 - the first details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Defense forces of Ukraine attacked an oil depot in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
fire
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
An oil depot caught fire in Feodosia after a drone attack — video
An oil depot caught fire in Feodosia after a drone attack — video

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?