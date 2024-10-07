Defense forces hit the oil terminal of the Russian army in Feodosia

On the night of October 7, the defense forces successfully struck the sea oil terminal of the Russian occupiers in Feodosia, temporarily occupied Crimea.

The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the Russian oil terminal in Feodosia

Tonight, a successful attack was made on the enemy's marine oil terminal in the temporarily occupied Feodosia of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. A fire was recorded in the area of the facility. The consequences of the damage are being clarified. Share

The military was reminded that the Feodosia terminal is the largest in Crimea in terms of transshipment of petroleum products, which were used, in particular, to meet the needs of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

The task was carried out by units of the missile forces of the Armed Forces in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.

Measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation are ongoing, the Armed Forces reported Share

In Feodosia, an oil depot caught fire after a drone attack

As the locals reported, several powerful explosions rang out in Feodosia around 4:30 a.m., after which a fire started.

The pseudo-government confirmed the information, but according to their version, there was a "fire".

Fire at the Feodosia oil depot. The calculations of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working. There are no victims or injured. Vice-Prime Minister Ihor Mykhailichenko has left Feodosia, wrote the "advisor to the head of Crimea" Kryuchkov, referring to the "head of the administration of Feodosia" Ihor Tkachenko. Share

Subsequently, rosZMI pointed out that the burning oil depot in Feodosia is the JSC "Marine Oil Terminal", which was previously attacked by drones.

In March 2024, 4 drones fell on the territory of the oil depot at once. The main fuel pumping pipeline was damaged as a result of the attack, and a fire broke out. Then workers were evacuated from the oil depot. That time, it took an hour and a half to extinguish the fire.