Defense forces hit the oil terminal of the Russian army in Feodosia

On the night of October 7, the defense forces successfully struck the sea oil terminal of the Russian occupiers in Feodosia, temporarily occupied Crimea.
Points of attention
- On the night of October 7, the defense forces struck the marine oil terminal of the Russian occupiers in Feodosia in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
- The attack caused the oil terminal, which is the largest transshipment of petroleum products in Crimea, to catch fire.
- The task was carried out by units of the missile forces of the Armed Forces in coordinated actions with other components of the defense forces.
- Measures to undermine Russia's military and economic potential continue, in particular by attacking strategic facilities such as oil terminals.
The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the Russian oil terminal in Feodosia
The military was reminded that the Feodosia terminal is the largest in Crimea in terms of transshipment of petroleum products, which were used, in particular, to meet the needs of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.
The task was carried out by units of the missile forces of the Armed Forces in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.
In Feodosia, an oil depot caught fire after a drone attack
As the locals reported, several powerful explosions rang out in Feodosia around 4:30 a.m., after which a fire started.
The pseudo-government confirmed the information, but according to their version, there was a "fire".
Subsequently, rosZMI pointed out that the burning oil depot in Feodosia is the JSC "Marine Oil Terminal", which was previously attacked by drones.
In March 2024, 4 drones fell on the territory of the oil depot at once. The main fuel pumping pipeline was damaged as a result of the attack, and a fire broke out. Then workers were evacuated from the oil depot. That time, it took an hour and a half to extinguish the fire.
By the way, JSC "Marine Oil Terminal" is the largest in Crimea in terms of transshipment of oil products.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-