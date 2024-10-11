Attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine. EW means neutralized dozens of enemy drones

On the night of October 11, Russia launched a new large-scale combined attack on Ukraine, during which it launched two missiles and 66 attack drones.

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile (launch area — TOT of Crimea), guided by an Kh-31P air-launched missile (from the airspace over the Black Sea).

In addition, for a new air attack, the enemy used 66 attack UAVs (launch area — Kursk, RF).

In order to destroy enemy targets, Ukraine involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces.

In addition, it is emphasized that as of 11:00, as a result of anti-aircraft combat, 29 enemy UAVs were shot down in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions.

31 enemy drones were lost in various regions of Ukraine, presumably as a result of active anti-aircraft missile defense. Two attack UAVs were turned in the direction of Russia, the report says.

It is also worth noting that four UAVs are in the airspace of Ukraine. The combat work of Ukrainian defenders continues to this day.

The attack of the Russian Federation on the Odesa region on October 11 — the latest details

At night, the Russian invaders hit Odesa region with ballistic missiles. The enemy attacked a two-story building.

According to Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, four people died, including a child.

He also reported that as a result of an enemy strike in Odesa district, a two-story building where civilians lived and worked was destroyed.

He also reported that as a result of an enemy strike in Odesa district, a two-story building where civilians lived and worked was destroyed.

People were under the rubble. Rescuers of the State Emergency Service rescued four people, three more people, unfortunately, died under the debris of the building. Among the dead are a 43-year-old woman, a 22-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. Another woman died in hospital from her injuries. I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims... — wrote Oleg Kiper.