Fighters of the 95th Separate Assault Polish Brigade of the Assault Troops of Ukraine successfully conducted an operation on the territory of the Kursk Region. Our fighters stormed the positions where the Russian marines were.
Paratroopers of the Armed Forces stormed the position of the Russian invaders in Kurshchyna
The paratroopers of the 95th Separate Assault Polish Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stormed the enemy position of the marines, which was located in one of the landings in Kurshchyna.
The DSHV noted that the assault of the Polish paratroopers was so rapid that the Russian marines did not have time to equip themselves, and some of them were without shoes.
According to paratroopers, during the attack, the Ukrainian military managed to destroy a total of 14 Russian marines.
Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a group of Russian attack aircraft — video
But, as the paratroopers emphasized, when they met in battle with the Ukrainian military, the Russian attack aircraft were all destroyed.
The same fate will await other soldiers from this brigade, — emphasized the Defense Ministry of the Armed Forces.
