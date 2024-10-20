Fighters of the 95th Separate Assault Polish Brigade of the Assault Troops of Ukraine successfully conducted an operation on the territory of the Kursk Region. Our fighters stormed the positions where the Russian marines were.

The paratroopers of the 95th Separate Assault Polish Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stormed the enemy position of the marines, which was located in one of the landings in Kurshchyna.

The DSHV noted that the assault of the Polish paratroopers was so rapid that the Russian marines did not have time to equip themselves, and some of them were without shoes.

The war criminals were convinced of their safety, but the assault of the Polish paratroopers was so rapid that the occupiers not only did not have time to equip themselves, but even their berets were unable to put on their shoes, — noted the DSHV.

According to paratroopers, during the attack, the Ukrainian military managed to destroy a total of 14 Russian marines.

Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a group of Russian attack aircraft — video

They were the bastards of the 155 Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet, who especially like to flaunt their "exploits". Namely: the abuse of prisoners, as well as the shooting of those Ukrainian servicemen who, finding themselves in a hopeless situation, surrendered. Prisoners around the world are protected by the law of war — the Geneva Conventions. But the Russians don't really care about international humanitarian law, so they rudely and cynically violate it.

But, as the paratroopers emphasized, when they met in battle with the Ukrainian military, the Russian attack aircraft were all destroyed.