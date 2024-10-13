Execution of prisoners of war in Kurshchyna. Ukrainian paratroopers took revenge on the Russian killers

Soldiers of the 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Polish Brigade eliminated an assault group of Russian invaders who were shooting Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk Region.

Russian killers paid for the execution of prisoners

Fighters of the 95th brigade of the Russian Armed Forces crushed an assault group of Russians in one of the settlements of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. They were the bastards of the 155 Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet, who especially like to flaunt their "feats". Namely: the abuse of prisoners, the shooting of those Ukrainian servicemen who, finding themselves in a hopeless situation, surrendered, the soldiers emphasize.

They also draw attention to the fact that prisoners are protected worldwide by the law of war — the Geneva Conventions.

Despite this, the Russian occupiers once again demonstrate that they do not care about international humanitarian law, which is why they rudely and cynically violate it.

But here it was not possible to hype these monsters in military uniform: when they met in battle with Ukrainian paratroopers, they were all destroyed. The same fate will await other soldiers from this brigade, Ukrainian defenders warned.

Russian occupiers shot 9 Ukrainian soldiers in Kurshchyna

It became known on October 13. Russian soldiers executed 9 Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered in the Kursk region.

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, once again called on the international community not to ignore cases when Russian invaders kill defenseless people.

Such actions are a gross violation of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War! He once again sent letters to the UN and the ICRC regarding another crime committed by the Russians. Dmytro Lubinets Commissioner of the VRU on human rights

Photo: deepstate

He also reminded that Russia is a terrorist country that violates all the rules and customs of war.

The international community should not turn a blind eye to such crimes! Lubinets added.

Against this background, it is worth noting that Russian soldiers constantly torture and kill not only prisoners of war, but also Ukrainian civilians.