Soldiers of the 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Polish Brigade eliminated an assault group of Russian invaders who were shooting Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk Region.
- Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed Russian killers who shot Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kurshchyna.
- The Russian occupiers systematically violate the Geneva Conventions.
- Ukrainian civilians are also often victims of Russian soldiers.
Russian killers paid for the execution of prisoners
They also draw attention to the fact that prisoners are protected worldwide by the law of war — the Geneva Conventions.
Despite this, the Russian occupiers once again demonstrate that they do not care about international humanitarian law, which is why they rudely and cynically violate it.
Russian occupiers shot 9 Ukrainian soldiers in Kurshchyna
It became known on October 13. Russian soldiers executed 9 Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered in the Kursk region.
The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, once again called on the international community not to ignore cases when Russian invaders kill defenseless people.
He also reminded that Russia is a terrorist country that violates all the rules and customs of war.
Against this background, it is worth noting that Russian soldiers constantly torture and kill not only prisoners of war, but also Ukrainian civilians.
