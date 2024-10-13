Shooting of Ukrainian soldiers by the Russian army in Kurshchyna. Sybiga addressed the partners and the International Space Station

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiga, noted that the international community should react harshly to the executions of Ukrainian soldiers by the Russians. Such actions are a gross violation of international law.

Sybiga appealed to partners and the ISS after the execution of Ukrainian fighters in the Kursk region

Russia treats Ukrainian prisoners of war cruelly, which is a manifestation of absolute barbarism and a gross violation of international humanitarian law and the laws of war, Andrii Sybiga noted.

He emphasized that cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners are becoming more and more frequent. According to the UN, 95% of prisoners of war are subjected to torture and do not have access to basic means of subsistence.

The head of the Foreign Ministry called on the international community to take immediate action: to issue warrants of the International Criminal Court for the arrest of Russian criminals, to increase sanctions pressure, to demand access of international observers and doctors to places of detention, as well as to facilitate the release of prisoners and all illegally detained persons.

What preceded it

Deepstate analysts, citing sources from the 1st OTBr, note that Russian troops shot dead nine Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region.

According to their data, it happened on October 10 in the area of the settlement Zeleny Shlyah. According to preliminary data, Ukrainian drone operators and allies "came to the positions with the opinion that they were in the relative rear, but they were already forced to come into contact with the enemy and fire back."

As DeepState points out, the amount of white ammunition is limited, so the Ukrainian fighters were forced to surrender.

Dmytro Lubinets, the VRU Commissioner for Human Rights, emphasized that information about the possible shooting by the Russians of 9 Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kurshchyna is again spreading on social networks.