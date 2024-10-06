"Azov" captured a Russian soldier who was shooting prisoners of war in Donetsk region
Russian soldiers continue to execute prisoners
Source:  AZOV

The 12th Special Forces Brigade of the Azov National Guard reports that Russian invaders shot three captured Ukrainian soldiers in New York, Donetsk region.

  • Russian soldiers continue to commit brutal war crimes at the front.
  • The OGP has evidence of the execution of 93 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian military directly on the battlefield.
  • The latest events testify to the growing trend of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war, which began to appear in 2023.

According to the people of Azov, the moment of the brutal crime of the Russian occupiers was recorded by a drone.

Russian soldiers shot three unarmed Ukrainian soldiers from one of the neighboring units at close range.

Later, fighters of the 12th special forces brigade "Azov" together with the 49th separate assault battalion managed to capture one of the invaders who executed our soldiers.

What is important to understand is that during the interrogation, the captured invader confirmed the fact of multiple murders of prisoners committed and committed by his unit.

Moreover, the occupier admitted that the Russians kill even their own for refusing to go on "meat" assaults.

As the Azov residents note, they intend to use these footage as evidence of a war crime and violation of the Geneva Convention by the Russians.

Russian soldiers executed more than 90 Ukrainian prisoners of war at the front

Yurii Belousov, the head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Conditions of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office, made a statement on this occasion.

According to him, the OGP currently has evidence of executions by the Russian military of 93 Ukrainian prisoners of war directly on the battlefield.

Belousov draws attention to the fact that 80% of the executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war were recorded this year.

In addition, it is emphasized that the trend began to appear in November 2023.

A video of the possible execution of another serviceman in a brazen manner was distributed on Telegram channels. We immediately registered another criminal proceeding with the Main Investigative Department of the SBU, — Yuriy Belousov said.

