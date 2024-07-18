During a conversation with his father, a Russian serviceman told about a Russian commander who his senior officers killed for a difference of opinion and disobedience.

The Russians eliminated their company commander

According to the military of the Russian Federation, this commander protected his personnel and was worried about the boys, which is why he had a misunderstanding with the officers of the Russian Federation, who simply shot him.

The commander was killed. [He] was good. [He was] lamenting everyone. [He got] 11 bullet wounds, explained the Russian military.

Russia began to evacuate its troops from Belgorod

The DIU intercepted the conversation of the Russians about the alleged evacuation of the Russian military from Belgorod.

People are being taken out of Belgorod. Well, I understood so. And the mobilized, and these conscripts, and contract workers, and the closest people who live nearby. Understand? Where they cannot repel. Well, in short, something will happen, I understand, says the Russian woman in the intercepted conversation.

Ukraine was allowed to strike the territory of Russia with Western weapons, in particular the American HIMARS systems.

Earlier, an OSINTdefender analyst confirmed the use of HIMARS missiles on objects in the territory of the Belgorod region. He identified them as GMLRS-guided missiles launched from M142 HIMARS.