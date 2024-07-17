General Staff Latest: AFU reflected 99 Russian attacks during July 17

The AFU General Staff provided operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 4:00 p.m. 17/07/2024.

In the Siversk direction, the Russian aggressor continues improving the tactical position near Spirne, Vyimka, Fedorivka, and Verkhnokamyanske. The number of clashes increased to five today. Our soldiers repelled two attacks, and three are still ongoing. The occupiers dropped a guided aerial bomb in the Dobropilly district.

Since the beginning of the day, six enemy assaults have been recorded in the Lyman direction , half of which were successfully repulsed by our defenders. Clashes continue near Torskyi and Makiivka.

The intensity of the Russian occupiers' assault actions in the Kupiansk direction increased. Eight times, the enemy attacked the positions of our units, particularly near Synkivka, Andriivka, and Stelmakhivka. Fighting is still going on in two locations near the latter. The terrorists hit Synkivka with unguided missiles from the weapons of the army aircraft.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is attacking with the support of aviation, having already carried out six airstrikes with guided aerial bombs. Since the beginning of the day, the number of clashes has increased to 15. The occupiers concentrated all their efforts in the Hlyboke and Vovchansk districts, using small groups for assaults. Currently, one battle is taking place near Hlyboke; all other enemy attacks have been stopped. The losses of the invaders are being clarified.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers are storming Chasiv Yar with aviation support — they used three glide bombs in the city. Two more assaults, near Andriivka and Novomarkovo, were repulsed.

In the Toretsk direction, the number of enemy attacks increased to 17. The focus of the enemy's efforts is noted towards the Pivnichne and New York. Battles are going on. The occupiers bombarded Toretsk and Sueverne — three airstrikes.

The enemy is active today in the Pokrovsk direction. Twenty-one clashes have been recorded, four of which are still ongoing near Novooleksandrivka and Karlivka. The occupiers shelled the regions of Oleksandropil and Umansk five times with unguided aerial missiles.

Fighting continues in two locations near Krasnohorivka. In addition, the enemy attacked in the areas of Georgiivka and Paraskoviivka in the Kurakhove direction. According to detailed information, the occupying army recorded a total of 12 attacks in this direction today.

The enemy twice carried out assaults near Kostyantynivka in the Vremivka direction. He also hit Katerynivka with six glide bombs and unguided air missiles twice in the Urozhany region.

At the moment, the enemy has become more active in the Orikhiv direction — it has carried out eight attacks in the areas of Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Novoandriivka. In addition, the invaders fired about a hundred unguided air missiles in the directions of Gulyaipole, Lobkove, Rivnopol, Kamianske and Pyatykhatky.