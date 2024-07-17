General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated over 1,100 Russian invaders and 43 artillery systems

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine during the day from July 16 to 17 are 1,110 invaders, 11 tanks and 43 artillery systems.

What is known about the losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.07.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 562,510 (+1,110) people,

tanks — 8238 (+11) units,

armoured combat vehicles‒ 15,871 (+9) units,

artillery systems — 15411 (+43) units,

MLRS — 1120 (+1) units,

air defence systems — 893 (+1) units,

aircraft — 361 (+0) units,

helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

UAV operational-tactical level — 12224 (+31),

cruise missiles — 2398 (+0),

warships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks — 20,741 (+61) units,

special equipment — 2586 (+9)

Losses of the Russian Federation

What is the situation at the front as of the morning of July 17

During the past 24 hours, 112 combat clashes were recorded.

According to detailed information, yesterday the enemy launched four missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using six missiles, as well as 71 airstrikes, dropping 119 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, he carried out more than 4,300 attacks, 121 of them from rocket salvo systems.

Yesterday, the defence forces' aviation, missile, and artillery made nine strikes on the enemy's areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft defence systems. They also hit the control centre of the UAV and the Buk air defence system.

In the Kharkiv direction, seven combat clashes occurred in the Hlyboke and Vovchansk settlements.

Nine attacks per day occurred in the Kupyan direction. The defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Andriivka, Pischane, Berestove, and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked nine times near Grekivka, Makiivka, and Nevske.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 assaults by the Russian invaders near Verkhnyokamyanske, Spirne, Vyimka, Pereizne, and Severne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, and Opytne seven times.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy launched 11 attacks near North, New York and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 24 assaults in the areas of the settlements of Progress, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Novoselivka Persha and Umanske, where the invaders, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Novoaleksandrivka.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defence Forces repelled 23 attacks near Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Kostyantynivka, and Paraskoviivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy carried out six assaults on our positions near Vodyanyi.

In the Gulyaipole and Orikhiv directions, the occupiers will continue to try to knock Ukrainian units out of their positions.

In the Prydniprovskyy direction, one enemy assault took place near the Kozachi Lageri.

The situation remains unchanged in the Volyn and Polissky directions. There were no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, shelling populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, increasing the density of mines and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.