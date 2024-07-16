Watch: Ukrainian border guards destroyed Russian video surveillance station

The occupying army used the Pergam RTR-150 video surveillance station for reconnaissance and attack planning.
The DPSU destroyed the Russian video surveillance station
The State Border Service of Ukraine showed details and a video of the damage.
With the help of FPV drones, Ukrainian border guards hit the Russian Pergam RTR-150 video surveillance station.
Watch: DIU fighters struck the bases of the Russian occupiers
The drone operators of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) burned down the communication and surveillance complexes of the Russian Federation with drone strikes.
Firebird FPV drone operators of the DIU special unit successfully hit Russian intelligence complexes and bases of Russian invaders, the DIU statement reported.
