Watch: Ukrainian border guards destroyed Russian video surveillance station
Ukraine
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukrainian border guards
The occupying army used the Pergam RTR-150 video surveillance station for reconnaissance and attack planning.

  • Ukrainian border guards destroyed a Russian video surveillance station in the north of Ukraine.
  • The DPSU, using FPV drones, struck a station used by the Russians for reconnaissance and attack planning.
  • GUR fighters burned down the communication and observation complexes of the Russian occupiers with drone strikes.

The DPSU destroyed the Russian video surveillance station

The State Border Service of Ukraine showed details and a video of the damage.

With the help of FPV drones, Ukrainian border guards hit the Russian Pergam RTR-150 video surveillance station.

DPSU "blinded" the Russians in the north of Ukraine. The enemy video surveillance station "Pergam RTR-150" was destroyed by four FPV drones of border guards. The enemy uses it to carry out reconnaissance and plan attacks, however, the Ukrainian border defenders have now deprived the Russians of such opportunities!" — stated in the message.

Watch: DIU fighters struck the bases of the Russian occupiers

The drone operators of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) burned down the communication and surveillance complexes of the Russian Federation with drone strikes.

Firebird FPV drone operators of the DIU special unit successfully hit Russian intelligence complexes and bases of Russian invaders, the DIU statement reported.

Operators of fpv drones of the "Firebird" DIU special unit continue to methodically destroy enemy targets on the front — communication and surveillance complexes, as well as bases of Russian invaders, have been successfully hit, the report says.

Ukraine
Ukraine
Ukraine
