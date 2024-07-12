Watch: Ukrainian border guards destroyed two Russian army's shelters in Serebryansk Forest
Watch: Ukrainian border guards destroyed two Russian army's shelters in Serebryansk Forest

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
SBGS
With the help of attack drones, the soldiers of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service (SBGS) destroyed two shelters of Russian troops with personnel and a field warehouse of enemy ammunition in the Serebryan Forest.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian border guards restrain the invaders trying to advance deep into the territory.
  • Some areas of forest plantations in the Serebryan Forest were destroyed due to continuous hostilities.
  • Drone operators of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully destroyed enemy shelters and military equipment of the Russian Federation, including the "Solnstepyok" flamethrower system.

SBGS destroyed enemy shelters and ammunition depots of the Russian Federation

"Pomsta" border guard unit with "Heavy Shot" strike drones destroyed two enemy shelters with personnel and a field warehouse of enemy ammunition, the SBGS press service reported.

As you can see in the video, the Ukrainian defenders struck numerous blows against the positions of the Russian Federation in the forest area.

It is worth noting that some areas of forest plantations have been completely destroyed due to continuous hostilities.

It should be noted that the occupiers in this direction have not stopped trying to advance deep and have recently started actively increasing the intensity of attacks.

AFU drone operators destroyed the Russian flamethrower system "Solnteepyok"

Pilots of FPV drones of a 59th separate motorised infantry brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk attacked Russian anti-aircraft missiles in the Pokrovsky direction.

In the Pokrovsk direction of Pokrovsky, the FPV drone pilots of the 59th separate motorised infantry brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk tracked down and destroyed the TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower salvo system with an accurate drop from the drone.

In the area of responsibility of OSTG Khortytsia, the pilots of the 59th Brigade also destroyed:

  • one BM-21 Grad (122 mm calibre MLRS),

  • one infantry personnel vehicle (BMP-1),

  • two 122 mm D-30 howitzers,

  • one 120mm mortar.

