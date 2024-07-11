Since the beginning of July, National Guard fighters have liquidated dozens of vehicles of the Russian Federation.

National Guardsmen have destroyed hundreds of units of Russian equipment

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, said that since the beginning of the year, National Guard fighters have turned into scrap metal almost 600 tanks, more than 1,100 units of enemy armoured vehicles, more than 1,600 vehicles and more than 1,600 artillery systems.

Only in July, the National Guardsmen destroyed:

22 tanks 104 artillery systems 28 units of armored vehicles 91 cars 1 MLRS system 1 air defence system 1 video surveillance system 21 warehouses of ammunition

Every unit of enemy equipment on our land will be turned into scrap and ashes. We are working! Ihor Klymenko Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

AFU destroyed the S-300 and S-400 air defence systems in the Belgorod region

According to Colonel Viktor Solimchuk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the S-300 and S-400 air defence systems of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the Belgorod region, which attacked Kharkiv.

According to Solymchuk, the Ukrainian military on the front lines is receiving the necessary weapons and ammunition.

And the most important thing is that we received permission to use Western weapons on military facilities located on the territory of Russia, — emphasised the military man. Share

Solimchuk noted that the armed forces on the front line in the Kharkiv region inflict fire damage by manpower and early detection equipment when they cross the border.