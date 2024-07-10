General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated 1,100 Russian soldiers, two tanks and 36 artillery systems

As of the morning of July 10, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,100 Russian invaders in one day.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

The total losses of the enemy since the beginning of the full-scale war amounted to 554,510 soldiers. In addition, during the day, Ukrainian soldiers managed to destroy 11 armoured personnel vehicles and 36 artillery systems.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.07.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — 554,510 (+1,100) persons were eliminated;

tanks — 8180 (+2) units;

armoured fighting vehicles — 15,715 (+11) units;

artillery systems — 14,051 (+36) units;

MLRS — 1115 units;

air defence systems — 883 (+3) units;

aircraft — 361 units;

helicopters — 326 units;

UAV operational-tactical level — 11,973 (+51) units;

cruise missiles — 2,389 units;

warships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

vehicles and fuel tanks — 20,269 (+57) units;

special equipment — 2531 (+15) units.

US sees no signs of the Russian army preparing for a breakthrough

The American agency concluded that the Russian aggressor country, thanks to the supply of electronic components from China, drones from Iran, missiles and artillery from North Korea, has enough weapons, however, as of today, it is experiencing a serious lack of manpower.

Even though, during the last months, the advantage at the front was on the side of the Russian occupiers, they still did not manage to capture a significant part of the territory of Ukraine.

What's more, the Russian army lost a lot of its soldiers without getting anything in return.

According to NYT insiders, they are currently sceptical about the prospects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to liberate the territory because currently, Ukrainian soldiers are focused on building defence lines and inflicting maximum damage on Russian forces.