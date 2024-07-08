General Staff Latest: AFU destroyed 1,200 Russian invaders in a day

The General Staff made public the current data on the losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine as of the morning of July 8. Thus, the total number of liquidated soldiers of the Russian Federation is about 552,190 people. Of them, 1,200 occupiers of the Defenсe Forces of Ukraine were destroyed in one day on July 7.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces destroyed 1,200 Russian invaders per day during Russia's war against Ukraine.
- The total number of liquidated soldiers of the Russian Federation is about 552,190 people.
- The latest data indicate the losses of the Russian army in the war: tanks, armoured vehicles, artillery systems and others.
- Over the past week, the Russian army has lost 8,290 personnel.
- In general, the losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine continue to increase every day.
Losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.08.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 552,190 (+1,200) people,
tanks — 8171 (+16) units,
armoured combat vehicles — 15,685 (+40) units,
artillery systems — 14,966 (+29) units,
MLRS — 1115 (+0) units,
air defence equipment — 880 (+1) units,
aircraft — 361 (+1) units,
helicopters — 326 (+0) units,
UAV operational-tactical level — 11893 (+31),
cruise missiles — 2353 (+1),
warships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
vehicles and fuel tanks — 20,150 (+47) units,
special equipment — 2503 (+8)
What is known about the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine in the last week
8,290 personnel were liquidated,
tanks — 75 units,
armored combat vehicles — 121 units,
artillery systems — 404 units,
MLRS — 5 units,
air defence equipment — 6 units,
UAV operational-tactical level — 278,
cruise missiles — 21,
vehicles and fuel tanks — 460 units,
special equipment — 47.
