General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated over 1,200 Russian soldiers and seven tanks in 24 hrs

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine during the day from July 7 to 8 are 1,220 occupiers.

What is known about the Russian losses in the war against Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.09.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 553,410 (+1,220) people,

tanks — 8178 (+7) units,

armoured combat vehicles — 15,704 (+19) units,

artillery systems — 15,015 (+49) units,

MLRS — 1115 (+0) units,

air defence equipment — 880 (+0) units,

aircraft — 361 (+0) units,

helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

UAV operational-tactical level — 11922 (+29),

cruise missiles — 2389 (+36),

warships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks — 20,212 (+62) units,

special equipment — 2516 (+13)

What is the situation at the front as of July 8-9

As of the evening of July 8, 108 combat clashes occurred since the day began.

The Russian Federation is trying to use air support and superiority in personnel. During the day, terrorists launched three missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine using 44 missiles. They also cynically beat civilian medical facilities, in particular, a children's hospital in Kyiv.

In addition, the enemy carried out 50 airstrikes — dropped 67 glide bombs. In addition, the invaders used 447 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,130 shellings on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our units seven times in the areas of Sotnytskyy Kozachok, Vovchansk, Tykhe, Starytsa and Hlyboke. The enemy had no success.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 12 times during the day. In the Grekivka, Nevske, Makiivka, and Terny settlements, 11 attacks were repelled, and one is ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our troops repelled five enemy attacks near Verkhnyokamyanske. The occupiers were not successful. They suffered losses and withdrew.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders failed in seven attempts to advance near Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, Andriivka, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the situation is tense — the occupiers stormed 16 times during the day near Diliivka, Toretsk, Pivnichne and New York. All attacks stopped.

The enemy is intensively attacking the Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk direction. During the day, he carried out 38 assault and offensive operations. The Russian occupiers are most active in Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, and Novoselivka Persha.

As of the evening, there have been seven combat clashes in the Kurakhove direction. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostyantynivka settlements. Fighting continues in three locations.

The enemy became more active in the Orikhiv direction during the day, launching three unsuccessful attacks near the settlements of Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

Three enemy assaults on Dnipro's left bank of the Prydniprovskyy direction were unsuccessful. Position loss is not allowed.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other directions.