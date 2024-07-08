General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 85 Russian attacks on front since day's beginning

According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 85 times. Pokrovska district in Donetsk region remains the most tense.

What is happening at the front in eastern Ukraine

In the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian military has already repelled five assault attempts by the Russian occupiers near Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Tykhe and Starytsa.

In the Kupyansk district, he stormed the defence positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Stelmakhivka twice without success.

Currently, one battle is still going on near Berestove.

In the direction of Liman in the Donetsk region, the occupation army of the Russian Federation carried out ten attacks during the day near Grekivka, Nevske, Makiivka and Terny. The Ukrainian military has already repelled seven enemy attacks.

There are currently three more skirmishes going on.

In the direction of Siversk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled five attacks by the Russian occupiers near Verkhnokamyanske and Spirne.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried eight times to break through the Armed Forces' defence near Chasiv Yar, Bohdanivka, Hryhorivka, Bila Hora and Andriivka.

The enemy has already launched 13 attacks in the direction of Toretsk. The Armed Forces repelled 12 attacks by the Russian invaders. Another battle continues in the village of New York.

The most significant number of battles since the beginning of the day was recorded in the direction of Pokrovsk.

The Russian occupiers have already made 30 attempts to dislodge the Ukrainian military from their positions in the Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Tymofiivka, Kalynivka, Yevgenivka, Yasnobrodivka, and Umanske districts.

The Armed Forces have already repelled 17 enemy attacks. Another 13 fights continue.

The most active enemy near Novooleksandrivka and Novoselivka Persha. The latter, together with Oleksandropol, were hit by the NARS from the weapons of attack aircraft, — the General Staff adds.

Four battles have ended near Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Kostyantynivka, and Paraskoviivka in the Kurakhiv direction.

Clashes continue near Vodyane and Kostyantynivka.

What is known about the situation in the south of Ukraine

In the Zaporizhzhia region, one assault by Russian invaders was repulsed in Mala Tokmachka.

On the left bank of the Dnipro River, in the Kherson region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled three attacks by the Russian army in the Krynky area.