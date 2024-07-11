General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated over 1,100 Russian invaders and 59 artillery systems in 24 hrs

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine during the day from July 10 to 11 are 1,220 invaders, 2 tanks and 59 artillery systems.

What is known about the Russian losses in the war against Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.07.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 555,620 (+1,110) people,

tanks — 8182 (+2) units,

armoured personnel vehicles — 15,732 (+17) units,

artillery systems — 15110 (+59) units,

MLRS — 1119 (+4) units,

air defence systems — 886 (+3) units,

aircraft — 361 (+0) units,

helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

UAV operational-tactical level — 12009 (+36),

cruise missiles — 2392 (+3),

warships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks — 20,325 (+56) units,

special equipment — 2535 (+4).

What is the situation at the front as of July 10-11

Operational information as of the evening of July 10, 92 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day.

The border towns of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, the Kharkiv region is bombarded by enemy aircraft. From the side of the Russian cities of Belgorod and Shebekino, terrorists carried out nine airstrikes — they dropped 15 glide bombs during the day. They targeted the areas of the Ukrainian settlements of Lyptsi, Vovchansk, Hlyboke and Mali Prohody.

In addition, in the Kharkiv direction, Russian occupiers unsuccessfully attacked the defence lines of Ukrainian units near Vovchansk and Hlyboky three times.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy also tried three times to storm the positions of our troops near Berestovo. Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks.

On the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 10 attacks during the day near Makiivka, Grekivka, and Nevske. Seven battles ended without success for the enemy, three more are ongoing. The situation is under control.

The enemy became more active in the Siversk direction in the settlements of Bilogorivka, Spirne, Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, and Rozdolivka. The Ukrainian defence forces are steadily holding back the enemy. So far, nine attacks by the occupiers have been repelled, and two more are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out four assaults on the positions of our troops near Hryhorivka, Ivanivske and Chasiv Yar. Two battles have been completed, and two more are in progress.

In the Toretsk direction, 15 enemy attacks occurred in the Sieverne, Toretsk and New York areas. The defenders of the Ukrainian land repulsed 14 enemy attacks, and another battle continued.

In the Pokrovskydirection, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made the largest number of attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Yevgenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Karlivka, Progress and Yuriivka. The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repelled 19 enemy attacks, 12 battles are still going on. Enemy losses are detailed.

In the Vremivka direction, units of our troops repelled three Russian assaults near Urozhaine and Makarivka. The battle continues in the Vodyanne district.

In the Huliaipole direction, the occupiers failed near the settlement of Huliaipole.

Russian invaders twice attacked the positions of our troops in the Orikhiv direction. One attack was unsuccessful in the Robotyne area; another one continued near Mala Tokmachka.