General Staff Latest: 92 skirmishes were recorded since day's beginning

The situation on the front line remains tense but under control. Ukrainian defenders continue to actively oppose the Russian aggressor, causing him losses in manpower and equipment. A total of 92 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day.

The current situation in different areas of the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 4:00 p.m. 10/07/2024.

The border towns of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Areas of populated areas, in particular, Dmitrivka, Bachivsk, Velyka Pisarivka, Sydorivka, Turia, Osoivka and Senkivka, were affected by the fire of barrel artillery and MLRS.

At the same time, the Kharkiv region is bombarded by enemy aircraft. Today, from the Russian cities of Belgorod and Shebekino, terrorists carried out nine airstrikes — they shot down 15 glide bombs. They targeted the areas of the Ukrainian settlements of Lyptsi, Vovchansk, Hlyboke and Mali Prohody.

In addition, in the Kharkiv direction , Russian occupiers unsuccessfully attacked the defence lines of Ukrainian units near Vovchansk and Hlyboky three times.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy also tried three times to storm the positions of our troops near Berestovo. Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Lymansk direction, the invading army carried out 10 attacks near Makiivka, Grekivka, and Nevske during the day. Seven battles ended without success for the enemy, and three more are ongoing. The situation is under control.

The enemy became more active in the Siversk direction in the settlements of Bilogorivka, Spirne, Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka and Rozdolivka. The defence forces of Ukraine are steadily holding back the enemy. So far, nine attacks by the occupiers have been repelled, and two more are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out four assaults on the positions of our troops near Hryhorivka, Ivanivske and Chasiv Yar. Two battles have been completed, and two more are in progress.

In the Toretsk direction, 15 enemy attacks occurred in the Pivnichne, Toretsk and New York areas. The defenders of the Ukrainian land repulsed 14 enemy attacks, and another battle continued.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made the largest number of attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Yevgenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Karlivka, Progress and Yuryivka. The defence forces restrained the onslaught and repelled 19 enemy attacks, 12 ongoing battles. Enemy losses are detailed.

Two battles continue in the Kurakhove direction , near Nevelsky and Krasnohorivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled four more enemy attacks in Dalniy, Kostyantynivka and Paraskoviivka.

In the Vremivka direction, units of our troops repelled three assaults by Russians near Urozhaine and Makarivka. At this time, the battle continues in the Vodyanny district.

In the Huliapole direction , the occupiers failed near the settlement of Gulyaipole.

Russian invaders twice attacked the positions of our troops in the Orikhiv direction . One attack was unsuccessful in the Robotyne area; another one continued near Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydnipsrovskyy direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the Krynky area. Loss of positions is not allowed.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

The total losses of the enemy since the beginning of the full-scale war amounted to 554,510 soldiers. In addition, during the day, Ukrainian soldiers managed to destroy 11 APV and 36 artillery systems.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.07.24 approximately amounted to: