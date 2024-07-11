Ukraine's air defence shot down all six Russian Shaheds overnight
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine's air defence shot down all six Russian Shaheds overnight

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed
Читати українською

Ukraine's air defence destroyed all 6 Russian Shahed drones during an attack on Ukraine on the night of July 11.

Points of attention

  • The Air Force destroyed 6 Russian Shahed drones on the night of July 11 during an attack on Ukraine.
  • The enemy hit the Sumy region with missiles and drones, but all drones were successfully shot down by Ukrainian military forces.
  • Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobile fire teams were involved in defending against the attack.
  • Ukrainian air defences destroyed 30 out of 38 missiles that were fired by the Russian military during the attack on Ukraine on July 8.
  • Responsibility for aggression against Ukraine must be properly punished, and discussions about attacks on objects on the territory of Russia are unacceptable.

Air defence shot down 6 Shaheds

On the night of July 11, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones.

The Air Force eliminated all six Shahed kamikaze drones.

On the night of July 11, 2024, the enemy hit Sumy region with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Kursk region, and also attacked with 6 Shahed-131/136 type drones from Russian Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Enemy combat drones were shot down in Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

Combat operations involved fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, and calculations of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Air Force announced the number of downed Russian missiles

According to Air Force commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, at around 10 am on July 8, the enemy launched a combined missile attack on Ukraine using air, sea and land-based missiles.

In total, according to preliminary data, Russian war criminals launched 38 missiles of various types:

  • 1 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile;

  • 4 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles;

  • 1 cruise missile 3M22 "Zirkon";

  • 13 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

  • 14 Kalibr cruise missiles;

  • 2 Kh-22 cruise missiles;

  • 3 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles.

Air defence managed to destroy 30 enemy missiles:

  • 1 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile;

  • 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

  • 11 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

  • 12 Kalibr cruise missiles;

  • 3 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles.

The world must react strongly to this crime. And there should be no discussion about whether it is possible to attack military facilities on the territory of Russia. We will take revenge for every Ukrainian, Mykola Oleschuk said.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy says Poland's air defence to help Ukraine shoot down Russia's missiles
Office of the President of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's allies to allocate over $1 billion for additional air defence systems
The White House
NATO summit
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defence shot down 14 Russian drones overnight
Mykola Oleschuk
drone

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?