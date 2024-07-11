Ukraine's air defence shot down all six Russian Shaheds overnight

Ukraine's air defence destroyed all 6 Russian Shahed drones during an attack on Ukraine on the night of July 11.

On the night of July 11, 2024, the enemy hit Sumy region with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Kursk region, and also attacked with 6 Shahed-131/136 type drones from Russian Primorsko-Akhtarsk. Share

Enemy combat drones were shot down in Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

Combat operations involved fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, and calculations of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Air Force announced the number of downed Russian missiles

According to Air Force commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, at around 10 am on July 8, the enemy launched a combined missile attack on Ukraine using air, sea and land-based missiles.

In total, according to preliminary data, Russian war criminals launched 38 missiles of various types:

1 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile;

4 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles;

1 cruise missile 3M22 "Zirkon";

13 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

14 Kalibr cruise missiles;

2 Kh-22 cruise missiles;

3 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles.

Air defence managed to destroy 30 enemy missiles:

1 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile;

3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

11 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

12 Kalibr cruise missiles;

3 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles.