Ukraine's air defence shot down all six Russian Shaheds overnight

Ukraine's air defence destroyed all 6 Russian Shahed drones during an attack on Ukraine on the night of July 11.
Points of attention
- The enemy hit the Sumy region with missiles and drones, but all drones were successfully shot down by Ukrainian military forces.
- Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobile fire teams were involved in defending against the attack.
- Ukrainian air defences destroyed 30 out of 38 missiles that were fired by the Russian military during the attack on Ukraine on July 8.
- Responsibility for aggression against Ukraine must be properly punished, and discussions about attacks on objects on the territory of Russia are unacceptable.
Air defence shot down 6 Shaheds
On the night of July 11, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones.
The Air Force eliminated all six Shahed kamikaze drones.
Enemy combat drones were shot down in Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.
Combat operations involved fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, and calculations of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
The Air Force announced the number of downed Russian missiles
According to Air Force commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, at around 10 am on July 8, the enemy launched a combined missile attack on Ukraine using air, sea and land-based missiles.
In total, according to preliminary data, Russian war criminals launched 38 missiles of various types:
1 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile;
4 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles;
1 cruise missile 3M22 "Zirkon";
13 Kh-101 cruise missiles;
14 Kalibr cruise missiles;
2 Kh-22 cruise missiles;
3 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles.
Air defence managed to destroy 30 enemy missiles:
1 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile;
3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles;
11 Kh-101 cruise missiles;
12 Kalibr cruise missiles;
3 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles.
