The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 1,100 invaders and 58 artillery systems of the Russian Federation during the day

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine during the day from July 12 to 13 are 1,120 invaders, 8 tanks and 58 artillery systems.

What is known about the losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 07.13.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 557,770 (+1,120) people,

tanks — 8199 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles — 15,779 (+24) units,

artillery systems — 15,216 (+58) units,

RSZV — 1119 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 889 (+1) units,

aircraft — 361 (+0) units,

helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level — 12069 (+34),

cruise missiles — 2397 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 20,461 (+52) units,

special equipment — 2556 (+13)

Losses of the Russian army

What is the situation at the front as of July 12-13

Operational information as of the evening of July 12 regarding the Russian invasion.

Since the beginning of the day, 136 combat clashes have taken place. The situation in the Pokrovsky direction remained the hottest, and the enemy was also active in the Kurakhiv and Toretsk directions.

During the day, the enemy carried out 45 airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine (using, in particular, 58 air defense systems), and used 429 kamikaze drones to destroy them. He carried out 3408 shellings on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked 11 times near Hlyboky, Vovchansk, Staritsa and Lyptsi. All the enemy's attempts were unsuccessful.

In the Kupyan direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions near Synkivka six times during the day. Stepova Novoselevka, Pischany and Berestovoy. Three enemy attacks have already been successfully repulsed by the Defense Forces.

Today, the enemy is quite active in the Lymansky direction — it attacked 16 times in the areas of Nevsky, Serebryansky Forest, Makiivka, Terny, and Torsky.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy tried to break through our defenses in the areas of Bilogorivka, Rozdolivka, and Vyimka four times during the day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy's activity resulted in 11 combat clashes. Nine attacks in the Ivanovo, Andriivka, and Chasovoy Yar districts resulted in suffocation.

In the direction of Toretsk, our troops repelled 19 enemy attacks near Toretsk, Severny, Zalizny, and New York. 14 attacks were repulsed, the enemy was unsuccessful, the fighting continues.

The enemy showed the greatest activity today in the Pokrovsky direction. In total, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to penetrate our defense 40 times in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandropil, Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Progress, Lozuvatske, Sokil, Yasnobrodivka, Vozdvizhenka and Karlivka.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy attacked our positions 17 times. He showed the greatest activity in the Paraskoviivka and Kostyantynivka area. There was no success.

In the Vremivsk direction, our troops repulsed 5 enemy attacks near Vodyanyi and Urozhayny, two skirmishes are still ongoing.

Three times the occupiers unsuccessfully stormed our positions in the Orihiv direction, in the area of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyny.