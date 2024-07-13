Ukrainian forces launched counterattacks in separate areas of the front

Despite the powerful pressure of the Russian invaders, the Ukrainian defenders still manage to carry out limited counterattacks. Currently, the soldiers of the Armed Forces are doing everything possible to seize the tactical initiative.

ISW reports a gradual change in the situation at the front

As the American Institute for the Study of War notes with reference to Western insiders, it is likely that the Armed Forces will be on the defensive for the next six months.

It is about the fact that currently the Ukrainian soldiers do not have the strength and resources to launch a large-scale counteroffensive.

Despite this, analysts are already recording the attempts of the Ukrainian army to intercept the tactical initiative.

And they (the Armed Forces — ed.) will be able to conduct limited counteroffensive operations, even while being mainly on the defensive, depending on the arrival of Western aid, the ISW team predicts. Share

According to another anonymous source, as of today there are also no signs that the Russian army can make a breakthrough on the battlefield.

And this means that until 2025 the situation at the front will remain a stalemate.

Ukraine is still preparing for a counteroffensive

According to ISW, currently the Armed Forces are actively trying to solve their personnel problems, forming several new brigades, and also accumulating Western military aid for the upcoming offensive.

However, what is important to understand is that local Ukrainian counteroffensive operations open opportunities to achieve operationally important goals without challenges.

The purpose of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is to undermine the ability of the Russian army to use the initiative in the entire theater of operations and to quickly reduce some pressure on Ukrainian forces.