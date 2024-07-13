AFU approves studying international humanitarian law during basic military training

The military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will study the norms of international humanitarian law.

What will change in the course of training for the Armed Forces

In the conditions of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and in fulfillment of the international obligations assumed by our state, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made a decision to introduce a mandatory block on studying the norms of international humanitarian law (the law of armed conflicts) into the training course for military personnel.

According to the General Staff, this decision is part of a comprehensive approach to ensuring a high level of legal culture and training of military personnel, as the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine pays special attention to compliance with the norms of international humanitarian law in all aspects of military activity.

The implementation of the mentioned decision will contribute to raising the level of legal culture among military personnel and is aimed at ensuring their readiness to act in accordance with international standards, the headquarters noted. Share

Russia's war against Ukraine

It will be recalled that since the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, the occupiers have repeatedly violated the laws and customs of war. The Russian military killed and captured Ukrainian civilians, as well as kidnapped children and killed captives.

For example, recently it became known that the Russians again shot Ukrainian prisoners of war near Robotyny.

It should be noted that since the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian law enforcement officers have recorded more than 60 cases of executions of Ukrainian military personnel by the Russian occupiers.