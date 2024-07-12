General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated over 1000 Russian soldiers in 24 hrs

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine during the day from July 11 to 12 are 1,030 invaders, 9 tanks and 48 artillery systems.

What is known about Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.07.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 556,650 (+1,030) people,

tanks — 8191 (+9) units,

armoured combat vehicles — 15,755 (+23) units,

artillery systems — 15158 (+48) units,

MLRS — 1119 (+0) units,

air defence equipment — 888 (+2) units,

aircraft — 361 (+0) units,

helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

UAV operational-tactical level — 12035 (+26),

cruise missiles — 2397 (+5),

warships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks — 20,409 (+84) units,

special equipment — 2543 (+8)

What is the situation at the front as of July 11-12

As of the evening of July 11, since the beginning of the day, 103 combat clashes have taken place.

The enemy carried out 49 airstrikes (dropped 101 guided aerial bombs) and carried out 486 kamikaze drone strikes, carried out 3109 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully attacked our positions in the districts of Hlyboky and Vovchansk four times.

Tension persists in the districts of Berestove and Synkivka in the Kupiansk direction. Three attacks have been repelled, and one battle is ongoing. The situation is under the control of Defence Forces units.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy became more active in the area of Makiivka and Nevske—eight assaults were conducted.

Siversk direction. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has made three attempts to wedge into the battle formations of our units in the Rozdolivka and Verkhnokamyansky regions.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian occupiers have attacked our positions four times in the Chasovoy Yar and Ivanivsky districts. They did not succeed.

The situation is tense in the Toretsk direction. The occupiers unsuccessfully attacked 18 times near Sieverne, Toretsk and New York.

The hottest situation today was in the Pokrovsky direction, where the enemy attacked our positions 32 times in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Progress, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha, Kaynove, and Karlivka. Our defenders repelled 27 attacks. The situation near Novooleksandrivka and Progress, where five clashes are still ongoing, remains tense. Our defenders restrain the enemy.

The enemy has made nine attempts to approach our positions in the Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, and Georgiivka areas in the Kurakhove direction. All attacks have stopped.

There were 13 enemy attacks in the Vremivka direction. Four were repelled near Vodyane and Kostyantynivka. Fighting continues in five locations near Urozhaine, and four attempts by the enemy to advance here have already been completed.

The situation has not undergone significant changes in the Gulyaipole direction. One attack was repulsed. Losing positions is not allowed; our defenders control the situation.

In the Prydniprovskyy direction, the occupiers do not give up hope of displacing our defenders from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro. Two enemy assaults failed.

The situation has not undergone significant changes in the rest of the directions.