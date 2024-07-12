General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 29 Russian assaults in Pokrovsk direction

The situation at the front is tense and difficult. Since the beginning of the day, 94 combat clashes have taken place. The Armed Forces are doing everything possible to prevent the implementation of the enemy's plans and destroy his personnel and equipment.

What is known about the situation at the front

The border regions of Sumy and Chernihiv regions are under systematic fire from the enemy's artillery and MLRS, and several border settlements, such as Buchki, Leonivka, Yeline, Pozhnya, Seredyna Buda, Popivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Velyka Pysarivka, and Myropilske, were affected by enemy terrorist attacks.

The occupiers shelled the Oleksandrivka district of the Chernihiv region with unguided aerial missiles. The enemy is conducting sabotage and intelligence activities.

At the same time, the Kharkiv region is under constant fire from enemy aircraft. Today, from the side of Russia, terrorists struck six, in particular, and dropped 12 glide bombs. They aimed at the areas of settlements Starytsa, Liptsi, Mali Prohody, and Vovchansk.

The situation in directions

In the direction of Kupiansk, the enemy actively advanced four times on the positions of our units near Stepova Novoselyvka, Pishchane, Berestove, and Novoselyvka and used glide bombs on Kupyansk. Two clashes are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers continue to maintain their defence.

Today, in the Lyman direction, the invading army, supported by aviation, carried out ten attacks on Ukrainian positions near Makiivka, Nevske, Torske and Terny. Four battles ended without success for the enemy; six more are ongoing.

The enemy is also active in the Siversk direction. Defenders of the Ukrainian land repel three enemy attacks near the settlements of Rozdolivka and Vyimka. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers carried out nine assaults on the positions of our troops near Chasiv Yar, Andriivka and Ivanivske. Two attacks are still ongoing. The enemy carried out airstrikes by attack aircraft on Chasiv Yar.

The number of enemy attacks in the Toretsk direction increased to 12. Enemy efforts are concentrated in the Pivnichne, Zalizne, and New York areas. Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine enemy attacks, and three more combat clashes are ongoing.

The largest number of clashes took place in the Pokrovsk direction. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already made 29 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the districts of Oleksandropil, Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Sokol, Progress, Lozuvatska, Novooleksandrivka, Karlivka, and Yasnobrodivka.

The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 20 enemy attacks so far, nine battles are still ongoing. Enemy losses are being refined.

Fighting continues near Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, and Kostyantynivka in the Kurakhove direction. According to detailed information, 13 attacks by the occupying army were repelled in this area today.

In the Vremivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one enemy attack near Vodyane, and two more attacks continued near Urozhaine.

In the Orikhiv direction, units of our troops repelled three assaults by the Russians. Here, the occupiers failed in the area of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.