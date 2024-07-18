Watch: Russians built firing points on beaches in occupied Yevpatoria
Watch: Russians built firing points on beaches in occupied Yevpatoria

Occupied Yevpatoria
Читати українською
Source:  ATESH

Partisans of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH found a large number of firing points of Russian invaders on the beaches of Yevpatoria in Crimea. However, the quality of the Russian fortifications was inferior.

Points of attention

  • Partisans of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement discovered defence structures of the Russian Federation on the beaches of Yevpatoria, where the occupiers were placing firing points right next to the resting places of civilians.
  • The quality of the fortifications of Russian defence structures in Yevpatoria is controversial and may not provide adequate defence in the event of an amphibious operation by the Armed Forces.
  • ATESH also discovered an enemy Tor air defence system placed over the beach in Sevastopol, which poses a threat to the civilian population.
  • The occupiers of the Russian Federation place defence structures in dangerous places, violating security and threatening the lives of the local population.

ATESH found new Russian defence fortifications in Yevpatoria

ATESH agents report a large number of firing points along the entire coastline, directly on the city beaches in Yevpatoria.

As the partisans point out, the occupiers do not care that they are constantly endangering the civilian population by placing military equipment and defence structures in recreation areas, next to civilian objects, and among the homes of residents.

Given the way these fortifications look, the occupiers will be able to defend themselves at the beginning of the landing operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for no more than five minutes.

What the ATESH partisans managed to discover in Sevastopol

Partisans carried out reconnaissance in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, where they found the "Tor" enemy air defence system.

As noted, the occupiers have chosen another "ideal" location for their anti-aircraft missile system this time.

It was placed just above the beach, again endangering the local population.

As the resistance movement notes, this is most likely one of the last photos of this complex.

As you know, the Ukrainian Defence Forces systematically removes radar stations and air defense systems, freeing a kind of corridor to the Crimean bridge! The countdown to the life of the "illegal construction" has begun.

More on the topic

