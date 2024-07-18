Partisans of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH found a large number of firing points of Russian invaders on the beaches of Yevpatoria in Crimea. However, the quality of the Russian fortifications was inferior.

ATESH agents report a large number of firing points along the entire coastline, directly on the city beaches in Yevpatoria.

As the partisans point out, the occupiers do not care that they are constantly endangering the civilian population by placing military equipment and defence structures in recreation areas, next to civilian objects, and among the homes of residents.

Given the way these fortifications look, the occupiers will be able to defend themselves at the beginning of the landing operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for no more than five minutes.

What the ATESH partisans managed to discover in Sevastopol

Partisans carried out reconnaissance in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, where they found the "Tor" enemy air defence system.

As noted, the occupiers have chosen another "ideal" location for their anti-aircraft missile system this time.

It was placed just above the beach, again endangering the local population.

As the resistance movement notes, this is most likely one of the last photos of this complex.