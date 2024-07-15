ATESH reports Russia transfers 810th brigade to Kharkiv region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

ATESH reports Russia transfers 810th brigade to Kharkiv region

Russian occupiers
Читати українською
Source:  ATESH

The 810th brigade of Russia is moving from the Kherson region to Vovchansk. This military formation of the terrorist army of the Russian Federation is monitored by members of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH.

Points of attention

  • The 810th brigade of the Russian Federation is moving from the Kherson region to the Kharkiv region.
  • Part of the brigade has already advanced to the Kharkiv front after heavy losses in the Kherson region.
  • Wounded Russian occupiers are left in hospitals, and the brigade does not have time to fill the staff with new fighters.

ATESH learned about the transfer of the Russian brigade from the Kherson region to the Kharkiv region

After numerous failures in Krynky, part of the brigade has already advanced to the Kharkiv section of the front. Due to heavy losses in the Kherson direction, more than 100 people refused to participate in further combat operations.

The wounded (Russian occupiers — ed.) are left in hospitals in Henichesk and Skadovsk. They do not have time to fill the staff with new people, and the command reports about 75% of the combat capacity of the brigade.

We will monitor their movements and continue to strike. Each of their failures is our victory!

ATESH monitors the advanced command posts of the occupiers in Donetsk region

ATESH agents discovered another command post of occupiers in the village of Zakharivka quite some time ago. We studied in detail who, when, why and from where they arrive here and where they go on the way back.

Military personnel visit this command post every day, and it is particularly pleasing that one high-ranking comrade likes to spend his leisure time here.

Coordinates: 47.1359125, 36.9763431, p. Zakharivka, Shevchenko str. 17.

We convey a fiery greeting to these lovers of the Ukrainian countryside and assure that each of you will soon burn as fast as a scarecrow at a buttercream. The only difference is that there will be no pancakes this time...

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH found another Russian command post in temporarily occupied Donetsk region
Zakharovka
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH conducted sabotage near occupied Oleshky
Russia's army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH discovered the location of a unit of the Russian GRU in Sevastopol
Sevastopol

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?