ATESH reports Russia transfers 810th brigade to Kharkiv region

The 810th brigade of Russia is moving from the Kherson region to Vovchansk. This military formation of the terrorist army of the Russian Federation is monitored by members of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH.

After numerous failures in Krynky, part of the brigade has already advanced to the Kharkiv section of the front. Due to heavy losses in the Kherson direction, more than 100 people refused to participate in further combat operations.

The wounded (Russian occupiers — ed.) are left in hospitals in Henichesk and Skadovsk. They do not have time to fill the staff with new people, and the command reports about 75% of the combat capacity of the brigade.

We will monitor their movements and continue to strike. Each of their failures is our victory!

ATESH monitors the advanced command posts of the occupiers in Donetsk region

ATESH agents discovered another command post of occupiers in the village of Zakharivka quite some time ago. We studied in detail who, when, why and from where they arrive here and where they go on the way back.

Military personnel visit this command post every day, and it is particularly pleasing that one high-ranking comrade likes to spend his leisure time here.

Coordinates: 47.1359125, 36.9763431, p. Zakharivka, Shevchenko str. 17.