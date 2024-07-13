The "ATESH" agent carried out sabotage near the temporarily occupied Oleshky of the Kherson region. As a result, three dugouts, trenches, trenches, as well as warehouses of weapons and food products of the Russians were destroyed. About nine occupants were injured.
Points of attention
- The burning of dry grass caused a large-scale fire, which destroyed the dugouts and trenches of the occupiers, as well as their stores of weapons and food.
- Up to twenty occupiers received burns of a high degree of severity as a result of the operation of the underground movement.
- Partisans discovered a Russian military base in the Donetsk region, located on an abandoned farm, where artillery shells are probably stored.
- The detailed coordinates of the military facility were handed over to the Defense Forces of Ukraine for further action.
- ATESH continues to resist on the front line, causing significant damage to the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories.
Partisans destroyed Russian weapons warehouses
The fire destroyed three dugouts and the trenches of the unit.
Weapons and food warehouses of the Russians, including their stocks, were also destroyed. Up to twenty personnel received burns of a high degree of severity.
ATESH discovered a Russian military base in the Donetsk region
Partisans of the ATESHresistance movement tracked the location of the occupiers' base on the territory of the Donetsk region.
Our agent conducted reconnaissance and discovered the location of a military base on an abandoned farm near the village of Zakharivka. In the course of the observation, several key objects were recorded, which are heavily guarded. Most likely, these are places where artillery shells are stored.
The underground reported this on Telegram. And they also added the exact location of the enemy military object.
Coordinates: 47.1308800, 36.9868214. The Defence Forces of Ukraine have already received detailed information about the location.
