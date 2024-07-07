Guerrilla movement "Atesh" carried out reconnaissance and gathered information about the enterprise for the production of airplanes and helicopters for the occupying army of the Russian Federation in Tyumen.

What is known about the factory for the production of bombers and helicopters in Tyumen

Our agent collected data on the Tyumen Motor Builders plant, a key enterprise in the Russian military aviation industry, - says the message of "ATESH".

The plant, according to guerrillas, is involved in the development and production of military helicopters and aircraft, including fighter jets, bombers and transport aircraft.

At the enterprise, there are critical problems in attempts to establish the production of gas turbine engines as a replacement for Western analogues, - ATESH adds.

What is known about the strengthening of attacks by the Russian army on Ukrainian airfields

According to Le Monde journalists, a few days before the start of the NATO summit in Washington, Russia is trying to increase pressure on Ukraine as much as possible by striking strategic airfields.

Analysts are convinced that this is an attempt to prevent Ukraine from receiving F-16s from Western partners.

In the material of the publication, it is noted that several significant strikes have been carried out on Ukrainian air bases in the past few weeks.

First, the aircraft of the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked the air base in Myrhorod, Poltava region.

And then the airfield in Dovhyntsevo in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which is located 80 km from the front line.

Russian sources emphasize that at least six fighter jets were destroyed as a result of such attacks, but the Ukrainians deny such losses.

A Western military source believes that the recent strikes show the desire of the Russian Federation "to flex its muscles to make the Ukrainians and their supporters think twice at a crucial moment."

The authors of the material emphasize that the occupation army of the Russian Federation began to increase the pressure after the announcement of the arrival of the F-16 in Romania, where a training center for Ukrainian pilots was opened.

Russia is also stepping up attacks using "gliding bombs". They are difficult to detect and are launched by aircraft beyond the reach of Ukrainian air defenses.

It is almost impossible to resist them, unless you repel the planes that launch them, - explains Johann Michel, a researcher at the Institute of Strategic and Defense Studies in Lyon.

According to Vincent Turre, a researcher at the Foundation for Strategic Studies, Ukraine's acquisition of F-16 fighter jets could significantly limit air attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

However, it is planned to transfer far from the most modern versions of the F-16 to Ukraine.

In addition, the effectiveness of fighters will depend on the weapons systems that will be installed on them.

This will depend on the type of missiles supplied. The F-16 can be equipped with dozens of different models, explains Isabelle Dufour, director of strategic research at Eurocrise.

In turn, Johann Michel added that until Kyiv achieves better anti-aircraft defense, it will not be able to expand its defense industry.