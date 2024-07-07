ATESH scouted the location of the bomber production plant in Tyumen — photo
Ukraine
ATESH scouted the location of the bomber production plant in Tyumen — photo

Bomber Factory
Source:  ATESH

Guerrilla movement "Atesh" carried out reconnaissance and gathered information about the enterprise for the production of airplanes and helicopters for the occupying army of the Russian Federation in Tyumen.

Points of attention

  • Guerrilla movement “Atesh” scouted the location of the bomber production plant in Tyumen, revealing critical information about the enterprise involved in the development of military aircraft for the Russian Federation.
  • Russia's increased pressure on Ukraine through attacks on airfields is seen as a strategic move to hinder Ukraine from receiving F-16 fighter jets before the NATO summit.
  • The acquisition of F-16 fighter jets is crucial for Ukraine's defense, although the effectiveness depends on the weapons systems installed, highlighting the importance of expanding Ukraine's air defense capabilities.
  • Analysts suggest that the NATO summit may play a significant role in determining support for Ukraine, particularly in strengthening the F-16 coalition to protect the country's airspace amidst Russian aggression.
  • Insights from researchers underscore the challenges Ukraine faces in defending against Russian air attacks and the potential impact of acquiring F-16 fighter jets with varying weapon systems on its defense capabilities.

What is known about the factory for the production of bombers and helicopters in Tyumen

Our agent collected data on the Tyumen Motor Builders plant, a key enterprise in the Russian military aviation industry, - says the message of "ATESH".

The plant, according to guerrillas, is involved in the development and production of military helicopters and aircraft, including fighter jets, bombers and transport aircraft.

At the enterprise, there are critical problems in attempts to establish the production of gas turbine engines as a replacement for Western analogues, - ATESH adds.

What is known about the strengthening of attacks by the Russian army on Ukrainian airfields

According to Le Monde journalists, a few days before the start of the NATO summit in Washington, Russia is trying to increase pressure on Ukraine as much as possible by striking strategic airfields.

Analysts are convinced that this is an attempt to prevent Ukraine from receiving F-16s from Western partners.

In the material of the publication, it is noted that several significant strikes have been carried out on Ukrainian air bases in the past few weeks.

First, the aircraft of the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked the air base in Myrhorod, Poltava region.

And then the airfield in Dovhyntsevo in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which is located 80 km from the front line.

Russian sources emphasize that at least six fighter jets were destroyed as a result of such attacks, but the Ukrainians deny such losses.

A Western military source believes that the recent strikes show the desire of the Russian Federation "to flex its muscles to make the Ukrainians and their supporters think twice at a crucial moment."

The authors of the material emphasize that the occupation army of the Russian Federation began to increase the pressure after the announcement of the arrival of the F-16 in Romania, where a training center for Ukrainian pilots was opened.

Russia is also stepping up attacks using "gliding bombs". They are difficult to detect and are launched by aircraft beyond the reach of Ukrainian air defenses.

It is almost impossible to resist them, unless you repel the planes that launch them, - explains Johann Michel, a researcher at the Institute of Strategic and Defense Studies in Lyon.

According to Vincent Turre, a researcher at the Foundation for Strategic Studies, Ukraine's acquisition of F-16 fighter jets could significantly limit air attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

However, it is planned to transfer far from the most modern versions of the F-16 to Ukraine.

In addition, the effectiveness of fighters will depend on the weapons systems that will be installed on them.

This will depend on the type of missiles supplied. The F-16 can be equipped with dozens of different models, explains Isabelle Dufour, director of strategic research at Eurocrise.

In turn, Johann Michel added that until Kyiv achieves better anti-aircraft defense, it will not be able to expand its defense industry.

At the NATO summit, Ukrainians expect decisive statements that will help strengthen the F-16 coalition. Nothing will work without air protection, the analyst adds.

