Russian soldiers shot three Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Toretsk direction

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the Russian invaders committed a new war crime — they killed three Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Toretsk direction in cold blood.

What is known about the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers

On September 3, 2024, one of the Telegram channels published information about the alleged shooting of Ukrainian soldiers by the Russian invaders.

The message is about how three soldiers of one of the Armed Forces brigades came out of the basement of the building with their hands raised, when the enemy approached them almost up close. The occupiers put them face down on the ground, after which they shot them in the back almost immediately, reports OGP. Share

What is important to understand is that the deliberate killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a grave international crime.

The shared data is currently being verified. A number of investigative (research) actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the specified event are being conducted.

The OGP draws attention to the fact that under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Pretrial investigation — State Security Service of Ukraine in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

As you know, the Russian occupiers regularly and cynically violate the norms of international humanitarian law.

The senior sergeant "Buyvol" from "Azov" spoke about the terrorist attack by the Russians in Olenivka

In an interview with Online.UA, the senior sergeant of the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" with the call sign "Buffalo" told about the three closest friends who were killed by the Russian invaders during the terrorist attack in Olenivka.

According to Azovets, his friend, who survived being hit by an armored personnel carrier, then burned in it, survived "Azovstal", battles in Mariupol, served with "Buyvol" — did not return from Olenivka.

Soldiers of the Russian Federation burned him alive during the mass murder of prisoners, which took place on the night of July 29, 2022, on the territory of the former Volnova correctional colony No. 120.